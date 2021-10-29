New York
Photoville
Photograph: Jessica Bal

Things to do in New York this Friday

It’s time to punch out, wind down and start your weekend off right with the best things to do in New York this Friday

There are too many incredible things to do in New York this Friday to spend it on the couch. Whether you want to rage at one of the best parties in NYC or if you’re interested in checking out free comedy shows, you have unlimited options. That’s why we decided to make the planning process easier for you by selecting the very best events that are guaranteed to show you a good time. Forget road trips, the best way to spend your Friday night is right here in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this weekend

Popular things to do this Friday

Cocteleria de los Muertos Pop-Up
Photograph: Shot By Sok

Cocteleria de los Muertos Pop-Up

  • Restaurants
  • Little Italy

Commune with the dead at Coctelería de los Muertos, a pop-up launching at The Garret Coctelería October 5th. The Nolita bar and restaurant is celebrating Día de los Muertos all month long with decorations by set designer, Michael Harbeck, and Interior Designer, Lauren Amoruso, that include custom-built altars honoring artistic icons we’ve lost over the years (Marilyn Monroe, The Notorious B.I.G., Jimi Hendrix, Frida Kahlo, James Dean, Amy Winehouse, and more), alongside traditional skulls, crosses, votive candles, and candlesticks. There will also be more than 5,000 feet of marigolds, often known as “flowers of the dead” (flor de muerto), that'll be placed on the altars, the tables and even the ceiling. White bulb string lights will be decoratively strung from the ceiling both in the indoor and outdoor seating areas and brightly colored, woven blankets and textiles will be offered tableside to keep diners warm in the outdoor dining structure. Intricately cut tissue paper banners (papel picado) will float above the tables and there will be themed drinks to boot. Order up the Weeping in Queens (White rum, pumpkin puree, orange bell pepper, cane, pumpkin spice rum, peach preserves), the Certified Sad Boy (Reposado tequila, tamarind, pineapple two ways, honey bitters, hibiscus drizzle for a “blood” effect), or the Abrete Sesamo (Mezcal, cachaca, tomatillo, poblano, cucumber, lime, coconut, chamoy smoked salt, sesame).  

Read more
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
Photograph: Ninepin Productions

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

  • Things to do
  • Long Island

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back with surreal creations this year, like a giant pumpkin sea monster and NYC streetscape made of hundreds of pumpkins each. The massive blaze has two locations—Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 17th year and Blaze: Long Island returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the second year. This year, the blaze is bigger and better than ever with thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. The Blaze: Hudson Valley will include a New York City streetscape and an immersive river walk-through experience. Blaze: Long Island will show off an 80-foot circus train, a new sea monster and more creatures from under the ocean. There will be plenty of nights to see each Blaze — Hudson Valley will run for a record 59 nights from September 17 through November 21, and Long Island will run for 36 nights from September 22 through November 7.   Luckily, the Blazes are outdoors and touch-free, however, capacity has been reduced to ensure social distancing. Visitors who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks at all times. Masks are not required for vaccinated visitors while on the grounds but will be required when entering buildings at restrooms or shops. Tickets go fast (flex tickets, which allow you to go any night have already sold out), so get yours today!

Read more
Caroline, or Change
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Caroline, or Change

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • price 3 of 4
  • Midtown West

Broadway review by Adam Feldman How often does a musical actually change your life? The deeply beautiful Caroline, or Change has that power, if you let its spirit move you. Here is my own testimony. When I saw the show’s original production at the Public Theater in 2003, I was shaken; when I saw it four more times in its too-brief subsequent Broadway run, brilliant new aspects of Tony Kushner’s libretto and Jeanine Tesori’s music revealed themselves to me with each visit. It has affected the way I interact with people—in a positive way, on a daily basis—ever since.  At once humane and surreal, Caroline, or Change was ahead of its time in many ways back then; among other things, it is a story about capitalism, white privilege and the removal of Confederate statues. Times have changed, and audiences at its first Broadway revival, now playing at Studio 54, may be readier for what the show says and for the transfixing figure at its center: Caroline Thibodeaux (the formidable Sharon D Clarke), a Black divorcée with four children who works as a maid for the Jewish, middle-class Gellman family in 1963 Louisiana. The Civil Rights movement is gaining steam, but Caroline is too busy ironing to join it—she can’t afford to—and drudgery and loneliness have made her tired and sour. In Broadway musicals, such people nearly always go unsung. This show is a monument to her.  Offsetting its serious themes, Caroline, or Change employs a whimsical running device. Alone in her abasement—the overh

Read review
Buy ticket
Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum
Photograph: courtesy Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum Haunted House

Jekyll & Hyde Haunted Asylum

  • Things to do
  • West Village

The now-abandoned Jekyll & Hyde Asylum is haunted. No one has entered in decades, but nearby residents have complained to authorities of unexplained sounds and moving shadows coming from within the asylum. Back in 1961, Dr E. Revel, the dean of the asylum, was taken into custody and charged for morbidly experimenting on his patients. The aftermath was gruesome, when the authorities discovered that most of the patients had been lobotomized. You decide to break into the old asylum to see if the rumors are true; but you arrive, you immediately get more than you bargained for. The first thing you see is a woman with long black hair in front of her face and her mouth opening ajar to reveal hundreds of sharp incisors.  If you want to stay around after that, there's live entertainment at the Jekyll & Hyde Club, where creatures and memorabilia come to life and interact with you while you enjoy your meal and drinks.

Read more
Fairycakes
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Fairycakes

  • 2 out of 5 stars
  • Theater
  • Comedy
  • price 3 of 4
  • West Village

Theater review by Adam Feldman Wishes don’t always come true. That’s a factConfirmed all too clearly in each long act Of Fairycakes, by Douglas Carter Beane, A writer of talent—plain if you’ve seenThe Little Dog Laughed, or his other works.A challenge is something Beane never shirks,And his challenge this time is a doozy:A mash-up, both demented and woozy—Into the Woods meets Midsummer Night’s DreamWith characters of a Disneyish theme(Pinocchio, fairies, Cinderella,Sleeping Beauty, some rough pirate fella).You enter with deep anticipationThat rapidly sours into deflation.Beane’s funny, and cannot be written offBut here he can’t chew what he’s bitten off.Most of the text, though not always precise,Is rhyming couplets, a tortured device That traps the play in verse that is cloying And rhythms that quickly grow annoying.It’s bold as a choice but—let us be fair—A bitch to sustain unless you’re Molière. In straining to be constantly cleverFairycakes seems to drag on foreverAnd Beane’s direction, shapeless and manic,Sets the stage in a state of dull panic.It gives no pleasure at all to knock aHigh-level cast that includes Mo RoccaAnd Jackie Hoffman! And Kristolyn Lloyd!Who doesn't like to see these folks employed? And Julie Halston! And Ann Harada!Surely with so many stars, you oughtaBe in for a treat. Yet try though they do,They mostly seem to be just stumbling through.The costumes, by Gregory Gale, do shineAnd now and then there appears a good line, A cute twist of myth, some tas

Read review
Buy ticket
Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
Photograph: Delia Barth / Time Out

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

  • Museums
  • Fashion and costume
  • Prospect Park

The Brooklyn Museum is giving The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute a run for its money this year with its high fashion exhibit featuring the House of Dior. The museum is establishing itself as a destination for major surveys of fashion, following incredible exhibits like "Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion" and "The Queen and The Crown: A Virtual Exhibition of Costumes from The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown." This year, "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" continues that trend. "The Brooklyn Museum has a long record of recognizing important contributions in the history of fashion design, from 'The Story of Silk (1934)' to the groundbreaking 'Of Men Only (1976)' to the recent 'Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion (2019') and now 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams.' Each exemplifies the power of fashion to influence and shift visual culture at large," says Matthew Yokobosky, Senior Curator of Fashion and Material Culture, Brooklyn Museum. Opening September 10, the major exhibit — co-curated by Dior scholar Florence Müller of the Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion at the Denver Art Museum — thoroughly explores the high fashion history of The House of Dior, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, when the brand's namesake Christian Dior founded the label. RECOMMENDED: An immersive Bill Cunningham exhibit is opening downtown Photograph: Delia Barth   The multi-gallery exhibit brings many of Dior's sources of inspiration to life, including flowers,

Read more
Buy ticket
Arcadia Earth
Photograph: David Mitchell

Arcadia Earth

  • Things to do
  • Midtown West

Immersive art exhibit Arcadia Earth has reopened after being closed due to the pandemic, and it looks better than ever! The exhibit aims to inspire visitors artistically and ethically, as it uses 15 rooms to spotlight the environmental challenges that our planet is facing (such as overfishing, food waste, and climate change). This exhibit will not only leave visitors in awe, but it will help support Oceanic Global, an organization devoted to raising awareness around our aquatic ecosystems. In addition, a tree will also be planted for every ticket sold, making it a perfect gift for your eco-conscious friends!

Read more
Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours
Photograph: courtesy Madame Morbid

Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Williamsburg

The trolley tour that's outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—and takes you on a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn is back. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more spooky sites spanning 400 years of Brooklyn history. 

Read more
SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Sex/Super Funland

SUPER FUNLAND: Journey into the Erotic Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Flatiron

The Museum of Sex always has something exciting going on behind closed doors. "Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival" is back and better than ever with its 4-D immersive “Tunnel of Love” ride, the Love & Lust Deity Derby game, an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul), a kissing booth, the Glory Stall game, an immersive "Stardust Lane - the Erogenous Kaleidoscope," an erotic mechanical bull and a lit-up climbing structure, "The Climbx," and more. Then when it's time to take the edge off, visitors can slide down a spiral slide into the Museum’s psychedelic carnival bar, Lollipop Lounge, for cocktails. 

Read more
Mandala Lab at The Rubin Museum
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

Mandala Lab at The Rubin Museum

  • Things to do
  • Chelsea

The Rubin Museum is offering a unique exhibit that delves into the power of difficult emotions and how to turn them into positive ones—something many of us would benefit from these days. On the third floor of the museum, the Mandala Lab uses fun and interactive tools to explore jealousy/envy, attachment, pride, anger and ignorance and shows visitors how to turn them into wisdom of accomplishment, discernment, equanimity, mirror-like wisdom and all-accommodating wisdom, respectively. How this is done is through four quadrants across the floor, based on the Sarvavid Vairochana Mandala, a Tibetan Buddhist mandala that is used as a visualization tool to help achieve enlightenment. Each quadrant represents an emotion and has a playful activity to navigate it, including a "gong orchestra," a "breathing alcove" and a "scent library." The breathing alcove (pictured above) features a sculpture by Palden Weinreb that pulses with light on pace with regulated breathing to foster a sense of community and engagement rather than feelings of envy or competition. It is meant to encourage the wisdom of accomplishment. Photograph: courtesy Rafael Gamo, courtesy of the Rubin Museum of Art The gong orchestra is a fun and beautiful way to get your frustrations out—by taking a mallet and hitting one of eight gongs, you can express anger and then watch it dissipate by submerging the gong into a pool of water. The gongs themselves were designed by musicians like Billy Cobham, Sheila E., Peter Gabr

Read more
Buy ticket
Featured things to do this Friday

Photoville
Photograph: Jessica Bal

1. Photoville

  • Things to do
  • price 0 of 4
  • Hell's Kitchen

Photoville is back in its 10th year and the second to bring photography to every borough ofNew York City. The free, outdoor, pet-friendly photography exhibition is heading to NYC Parks — Brooklyn Bridge Park, Astoria Park, Barretto Point Park, Chelsea Park, Jackie Robinson Park, East River Promenade, St. Nicholas Park, Travers Park, Van Cortlandt Park, the South Beach Promenade — as well as Brookfield Place, the Alice Austen House (Staten Island), the Lower East Side at the Abrons Arts Center and Times Square.  You won't want to miss this year's Photoville because it is packed with 75 exhibits outside and free online programming for photo lovers between September 18 and December 1, including panel discussions, interactive workshops, one-on-one safety clinics,  professional development opportunities with Diversify Photo and Leica Camera, Photo Wings and the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. New this year is "Community Day: Photo Festival Opening" on September 18, where there will be a visual storytelling event with a family activity area by Stoop Stories, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, and Aperture; the Penumbra TinType Sessions; pop-up music and danceperformances by the Haiti Cultural Exchange; exhibition tours by featured artists; photopuzzles on the lawn; a professional development educator lab; photo workshops with LeicaCamera and Adobe; a Smorgasburg pop-up; and an evening screening of 10 Under 10enlisting the New York Times, National Geographic, Pulitzer Center

Read more
Buy ticket
UpDating
Photograph: courtesy UpDating

2. UpDating

  • Things to do
  • price 1 of 4
  • Chelsea

Nationally-recognized comedy show, UpDating, is finally returning to the stage after a long year away. Deal with your dating hang-ups front and center at this live romantic experiment. Two New Yorkers will be paired on-stage for a blind date, and you get to join in on the magic (or the meltdown). The show comes from NY-Based Comedian Brandon Berman and Dating Blogger Harrison Forman. For more details you can check out UpDating's Instagram @updatingshow.

Read more
Buy ticket
Coney Island Circus Sideshow
Photograph: Norman Blake

3. Coney Island Circus Sideshow

  • Things to do
  • price 1 of 4
  • Coney Island

One of the last of its kind, this ten-act extravaganza of human oddities aims to satisfy nostalgic and progressive temperaments alike. Finally returning after a year of closure, the iconic spectacle adds a footnote to the controversial freak-show conversation by celebrating the talents of those “born different.” The lineup includes contortionists, sword swallowers, fire eaters and escape artists.

Read more
Free things to do this Friday

Movies to see this Friday

Joker
Niko Tavernise

Joker

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Movies
  • Action and adventure

Joaquin Phoenix is devastating as a monster-in-the-making in this incendiary tale of abuse

Read review
Concerts to see this Friday

"New York, New Music: 1980-1986"
Photograph: Courtesy Museum of the City of New York

"New York, New Music: 1980-1986"

  • Music
  • East Harlem

Take an exuberant look back at the music of the 1980s in New York City at a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York. The show examines this transformative era through the lens of emerging pivotal music genres and the influence they played on New York’s broader cultural landscape. It highlights diverse musical artists from Run DMC to the Talking Heads and from Madonna to John Zorn through a series of key moments and more than 350 objects, including video footage, photography, artifacts, and ephemera like An MTV Music Awards Moon Person award statue, vinyl records from Madonna, Funky 4+1, Liquid Liquid, and Konk, a T-shirt and other ephemera from Keith Haring and DJ Larry Levan’s "Party of Life" event, music videos and rare concert footage including Grand Master Flash, Fort Apache Band, Lounge Lizards, Cyndi Lauper, and others.  "The early 1980s were a time of significant transition in New York, with the city facing crime, urban decay, and homelessness. And yet, despite those challenges, it was also a particularly fertile time for music and other creativity in New York City," says Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President, Museum of the City of New York. "The musical innovations of this time period are a great example of the resilience of the city and the importance of art and creativity as forces of transformation."

Read more
