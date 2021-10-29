Broadway review by Adam Feldman How often does a musical actually change your life? The deeply beautiful Caroline, or Change has that power, if you let its spirit move you. Here is my own testimony. When I saw the show’s original production at the Public Theater in 2003, I was shaken; when I saw it four more times in its too-brief subsequent Broadway run, brilliant new aspects of Tony Kushner’s libretto and Jeanine Tesori’s music revealed themselves to me with each visit. It has affected the way I interact with people—in a positive way, on a daily basis—ever since. At once humane and surreal, Caroline, or Change was ahead of its time in many ways back then; among other things, it is a story about capitalism, white privilege and the removal of Confederate statues. Times have changed, and audiences at its first Broadway revival, now playing at Studio 54, may be readier for what the show says and for the transfixing figure at its center: Caroline Thibodeaux (the formidable Sharon D Clarke), a Black divorcée with four children who works as a maid for the Jewish, middle-class Gellman family in 1963 Louisiana. The Civil Rights movement is gaining steam, but Caroline is too busy ironing to join it—she can’t afford to—and drudgery and loneliness have made her tired and sour. In Broadway musicals, such people nearly always go unsung. This show is a monument to her. Offsetting its serious themes, Caroline, or Change employs a whimsical running device. Alone in her abasement—the overh