For Sydney With Love

Where is it: Circular Quay



What is it: In a match so on point that we can’t believe it hasn’t happened before, legendary Australian artist Ken Done presents his first contribution to Vivid this year, For Sydney With Love, and it’s a love letter to Sydney as big as a building – the Customs House building, to be exact. The animated presentation begins with Done’s arm appearing to reach across the building’s facade before drifting and transforming into a series of moving paintings, including a lot of the work he created for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, set to the music of Australian jazz musician James Morrison. It is well worth sitting through the whole thing.

While you’re in the area: Of course, at Circular Quay you are in the vicinity of some other iconic Vivid illuminations – the Sydney Opera House, the MCA building, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Hidden next door to Customs House in the Gateway (that building full of restaurants) is a cool interactive work called Brainlight from local artist Laura Jade, which allows you to see your unique “neural signature” in real time. Another good hidden work in the area is Temple, a “temple to nature” composed of superscale visuals of birds in flight and a reflection pool. From Customs House, walk halfway up Loftus Street (away from the water) to find it.