Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A martini on a galactic bar
Photograph: Nikki To

The best new bars in Sydney

Put these brand new bars on your list this weekend

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

We've said it before and we'll say it again, Sydney is one darn lucky place to be if you're in the mood for a drink or three. And while we're always keen for a tried and true favourite, there's something very nice about being one of the first through the doors at a brand spankin' new boozer.

So fire up the group chat and sync up your calendars; we've rounded up the absolute best new bars in Sydney.

After something more low key? Check out our favourite pubs here.

The best new bars in Sydney

Advertising
Ante
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Ante

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Newtown

If you walked straight past Ante on the first attempt, you probably wouldn't be the only one. Double back and look for an understated, chic façade. The words SAKE & SOUNDS adorn the glass in gold lettering, and while that’s the general premise, there’s plenty more to discover behind the door.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Rover
Photograph: Dominic Loneragen

The Rover

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Some things never change, and for that we are grateful. However, sometimes a change is just as good as a holiday. Case in point: the Rover. This old dog has learned some new tricks and has come out schmick and shining, with an oyster bar and delicate new cocktails.

Read more
Advertising
Sky Bar, Shell House
Photograph: Supplied/Johnny Valiant

Sky Bar, Shell House

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney

The second of four box-fresh establishments to open at restaurateur Brett Robinson's new CBD hospo hub Shell House, the Sky Bar is an Art Deco dream in earthy hues – a palette of burnt umbers, rich terracottas and creamy tones. From the second you cross the street-level threshold, tucked inconspicuously just off Margaret Street on Wynyard Lane, you’re transported to the Roaring ‘20s.

Read more
Buy ticket
Banco Manly
Photograph: Steven Woodbury

Banco Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Manly

Late in 2021, a warm and cosy new diner opened its doors in Manly. Away from the big group-owned pubs and restaurants of the wharf and beachfront, there is a growing clutch of high-quality venues quietly brewing up a vibrant and diverse dining and drinking scene.

Read more
Advertising
The Oxford Tavern
Photograph: Kitti Gould/Odd Culture Group

The Oxford Tavern

  • Bars
  • Petersham

There have been plenty of Sydney pubs that have undergone dramatic renos, transforming them from humble community boozers with oodles of character to up-market gastropubs with plenty of polish but not much spirit. Thankfully, that has not been the fate of the Oxford Tavern. Its 2022 facelift hasn't altered its identity, but rather enhanced the thriving dive bar vibes of this pub's notorious yesteryears while making the most notable glow-up where it counts – in the kitchen. 

Read more
DLM Bar
Photograph: Supplied

DLM Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Barangaroo

The DLM– that's the Department of Legend & Myth, FYI – is set to be Sydneysiders' new house of wonder and mystery, where punters can expect cocktails, magic, live music and quirky decor, so you can add an extra dose of razzle dazzle to your weekend. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Piccolo Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Piccolo Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Potts Point

Almost 70 years of history as a coffee shop, Piccolo Bar has completed its metamorphosis into Sydney’s smallest (and one of it’s coolest) new bars. Not just an allusion to the quick shot of caffeine keeping the locals going for the better part of a century, Piccolo is a tightly packed step back in time.

Read more
Block's Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Block's Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Manly

The best seats in the house at the new bar beneath 4 Pines brewing in Manly are the large wooden tables on the covered front terrace where you can get comfy beneath twinkling fairy lights and hanging baskets of burgeoning tropical ferns, just a few feet away from the bar.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.