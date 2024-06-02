Time Out says

There are a handful of things you have to do in Manly (and this is coming from a born-and-bred Northern Beaches local). The first is an obvious one: catch the Manly Ferry. Few things are more enjoyable than cruising on the harbour before reaching one of the most idyllic coastal towns in the world. The second is to get in the ocean. Whether that’s on one of your own boards, donning a snorkel and swimming around to Shelly Beach, or just diving into the surf, the water is fresh, clean and as clear as gin. Speaking of booze, the third must-do in Manly is to have a drink at Manly Wharf Bar. Cold beers, unbeatable ocean views and a cracking feed? It’s as good as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHARFY (@manlywharfhotel)

Positioned right by and over the water at Manly Wharf, with an outside Jetty Bar and an inside wrap-around space featuring expansive glass windows that look out onto the big blue, Wharf Bar is as part of Manly’s DNA as the seagulls, the Steyne and the barefoot surfers. It’s long been the spot locals go to for just one beer after work, to cheer on their local team, and for a Sunday sesh. Got visitors in town? An Aperol Spritz at Wharfy should do the trick.

And the future's looking bright at Wharf Bar, with news that Artemus Group – the team behind Brisbane’s mega riverside precinct Howard Smith Wharves – took over the reins in April. While we’ve heard Big Things are in the pipeline, including a revamp of the whole wharf, Artemus has already made some changes to Wharf Bar. The first being is they consulted with former Rockpool Bar & Grill chef Corey Costelloe to create a brand-new menu. Pizzas, burgers and fish and chips are still there, but now there’s a strong focus on showcasing premium produce from local farmers. Highlights include Clarence River baby octopus with lemon, chilli and oregano; fresh Mooloolaba king prawns with cocktail sauce; and Riverina’s Angus rump steak with potato gratin, rocket and lemon.

There are meal specials available Monday to Thursday (hello, $19 pizza). The drink list is made up of mostly-Aussie wines, local beers, Brissy favourites and fun and fruity cocktails; and trivia is held on Tuesdays.

So next time you hop off the Manly Ferry, you know where to head. Small favour: can you save us a seat, please?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

In the area? These are the top restaurants in Manly.

Keen for a surf? Check out our guide to the best beaches in Sydney here.

Want more pubs? Get around the coolest boozers in town here.

Feel like fish and chips? These are our favourites.