Enmore has gained a tiny sports pub with big character, named The Magpie after our national icon. In fact, owners Pasan Wijesena and Russell Martin – the brains behind Earl’s Juke Joint, Jacoby’s Tiki Bar, and The Cliff Dive – reckon their new venue is “Enmore’s smallest pub.” Seating around 30 punters, we’d have to agree. Inspired by the classic pubs and sports bars of the ’80s, The Magpie features sports heroes on the walls, TV screens blasting the game of the day, and ice-cold pints. Whenever you stroll in, you’re bound to catch a handful of people watching a game, catching up, and hanging out. The vibe is as low-key as it comes.

There are six beers on tap, all from local breweries, as well as Guinness and straight-shooting cocktails, including a Bloody Mary. Wines by the glass are a cut above your standard pub vino—like a Chablis by the glass. And while there is no kitchen, if you feel peckish, you can order from the chicken shop down the road and eat it at The Magpie.

It’s been a busy few months for Wijesena and Martin; the duo recently opened the late-night entertainment venue The Trocadero Room, right next door to The Magpie, making the small pub an excellent choice for a pre- or post-gig drink and debrief. Plus, we’ve heard pub trivia and meat raffles are in the pipeline.

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, the seats will be hot property at The Magpie. Or if you feel like having a beer and catching up with a mate, this is a great choice. Swoop on in to nab your seat.

