The Mona, a Northern Beaches icon formerly known as The Old Rex Hotel, is reopening next month with a surf-inspired look and a revamped beer garden. Plus, there you’ll also find Ben’s Bakery Café, a bakery and pizzeria knocking out deli sambos and wood-fired pizzas – so your post-surf coffee and feed is covered.

The historic pub, which first opened its doors as The Old Rex Hotel in 1925, before transforming into The Mona in the ’80s and later into The Park House, is returning to its roots under Northern Beaches-born-and-bred Ben Hanson’s ownership. If the name sounds familiar, Hanson is the nephew of well-known publican Arthur Laundy – so it’s fair to say a passion for great pubs and cold beers runs in the family.

“For me, the biggest thing is bringing back The Mona and Ben’s Bakery Café. I want the pub to have that local, relaxed feel again. Both venues have been institutions on the beaches,” said Hanson. "I want The Mona to be recognised as a terrific, family-friendly, fun, and inclusive venue for people of all ages. We aim to create something that will be enjoyed within the community for years to come, whether by sporting groups or locals alike."

Sydneysiders, surfers and families are all welcome to check out the new Mona from Friday, October 4 – with the opening weekend featuring a stacked line-up, including free gigs from The Beautiful Girls, live DJs, sausage-dog races (cute) and more.

The sun-soaked outdoor space features a mural of Simon Anderson surfing at North Narrabeen, painted by Australian artist Steve Gorrow, paying homage to the area’s surf culture. There’s a massive deck for live music and Spritzes in the sunshine, fresh AstroTurf, huge TVs for cheering on your team, and lots of greenery, with native and tropical plants. A father of three young boys, Hanson has also added a new playground to The Mona, complete with a slippery dip, swings and climbing structures – making the pub a great family-friendly option.

The food menu, created by Hanson and the Laundy Hotels’ group head chefs, spans pub classics and coastal-inspired mains. Highlights include chargrilled octopus with new potatoes, soft herbs, roasted tomatoes and jalapeño salsa; popcorn prawn tacos with avocado salsa, cabbage and lime mayo; oven-baked salmon with chimichurri spice rub, blackened corn, tomato salsa and salad; and brisket nachos with bean chilli, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, salsa and jalapeños. Plus, get around the mid-week specials, which include $20 schnittys on Tuesdays and more.

Open from 6am daily, Ben’s Bakery Café will be pouring coffee and serving pastries in the morning, followed by Roman-style pizzas (hello, mortadella with fresh burrata and pistachio), share-style boards and fresh sambos later in the day.

Hit the waves and come October, come hit up The Mona.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Keen for a surf? These are the best beaches in Sydney here.