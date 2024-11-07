Subscribe
  • Bars | Cocktail bars
  • Sydney

The Panorama Bar

Sydney’s newest rooftop bar by the Shell House crew is now open – come for sun-soaked lunches, golden sunsets and late-night fun

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Sydney loves a rooftop bar, and here’s another fab one to add to the list. The Panorama Bar – a glamorous rooftop oasis within the new multi-level Martin Place venue, The International – is now open. Located within the heritage-listed MLC Centre in the former Botswana Butchery site, The Panorama Bar joins The Wine Bar (also now open) and The Grill, a swish, fire-driven restaurant set to welcome guests next Thursday, Nov 14. The ambitious, multi-faceted establishment is by The Point Group, the team behind Sydney’s stylish Shell House and Surry Hills’ pub The Dolphin. In short: they’re well-versed in excellent food and drink.

Brett Robinson, owner and restaurateur of The Point Group, says The Panorama Bar will bring big city energy with high-end drinks and snacks, a killer music line-up, vibey DJs – and will really kick into gear when the sun sets.

"Sun-soaked lunches, warm sunsets, and night-time fun are what it’s all about,” Robinson added.

So, what’s on the drinks line-up? Josh Reynolds, The Point Group’s bar director, says The Panorama Bar’s Caramelised Pear Daiquiri is sure to be a hit, and he’s keen to “bring the Largarita back with a bang.”

“It’s a full-blown Tommy’s Margarita topped up with house lager, a chilli salt rim, loads of ice, and a lime husk garnish. Slurp 'em down all summer long,” Reynolds said.

Kazu Matsumoto, the former head chef of Chaco Bar and an Aria alum, is behind the food menu at The Panorama Bar, serving up fresh, zesty, Asian-leaning snacks alongside fire-kissed bites. Highlights include the scallop ceviche with green chilli, radish and sesame crackers; a popcorn lobster roll with togarashi aioli; and a tuna taco with sea pearls, pickles and cabbage. Prawn toast also makes an appearance – and we’d go for that, too.

Whether you’re looking to escape the city’s rat race, craving an on-point cocktail, or in the mood for late-night, balmy action, The Panorama Bar is where it’s at this summer. We’ll catch you there at sunset.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Details

Address
25 Martin Place
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat noon-late
