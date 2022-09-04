Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dogs at the Courty. Goodboys!
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Casual Drinking Venue

These are the nominees for Best Casual Drinking Venue in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022
Advertising

You could call Time Out’s gong for the city’s best casual drinking venue the All-Rounder Award. Or the 'Not a Cocktail Bar or Wine Bar' Award.

After a better definition? What we’re celebrating here are the places where you could take your 20 closest mates or the entire HR department from work and everyone would be happy. These are venues for a fun Friday night, a lazy Sunday sesh, or a Hump Day sundowner. We’re talking menus that deliver solid work on the cocktail front, a choice of wines we actually want to drink and a good showing for the craft beer or cider aficionado in your life (we’ll even extend the definition to non-alcoholic options – because 2022). It’s a broad church that sums up the beautifully democratic nature of Sydney’s drinking choices.

Pubs, breweries, distilleries and dives fit into this catch-all and often, these are the kinds of places we want to grab a brew when we're looking for a fun session rather than a full-on drinking education.

Perfect for bringing your kids, dogs, or that mate who flew into town for the weekend, Sydney's casual watering holes contain multitudes. So whatever your drinking bent, go forth, imbibe, and enjoy.

Want more? Click here to view all the nominees in the Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022.

in partnership with

And the nominees are...

Bar Planet
Photograph: Nikki To

Bar Planet

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Newtown

From the industry legends that brought us Sydney institutions Tio’s, Cantina OK and the Cliff Dive comes the next great nocturnal adventure: Bar Planet, a psychedelic Inner West dive-bar re-imagining the world's most divisive cocktail, the Martini. The Bar Planet team has managed to pulled the ultimate party trick. They’ve taken an old, stiff drink with a reputation for being elitist and outdated, and transformed it into a fun, unpretentious, and out-of-this-world experience.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre
Photograph: James Adams

The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Marrickville

Suspend your reality for a moment. Imagine it's 1980s Australia and you're a True Blue Bruce. This is truly your time. On the cusp of its five-year birthday, Hawke's Brewing Company, the brewery co-founded by former prime minister Bob Hawke, has thrown open the doors of a flagship venue, housed inside its newly built 2,100 square-metre brewery in Marrickville. The venue is delivering a full-service bar, fronted by ten taps pouring Hawke’s core range beers, plus a rotation of new “One Hit Wonder” limited-release styles. The addition of the venue’s Chinese-Australian bistro rounds out the Leisure Centre’s quintessential '80s-pub and community club experience. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
The Courthouse Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

There’s nothing about this old boozer that we don’t like and we are not alone in that sentiment. We suspect if anyone ever tried to refurbish the Courthouse Hotel there’d be riots in the streets. This old pub is like a well-worn jumper – warm, comfortable, and big enough to fit anyone and everyone. And like any cherished piece of outerwear, it may be a little scuffed and faded, but that’s what happens when you love something with force. And these are only some of the reasons we love the Courty – when it comes to great pubs, the Courthouse set the standard and then never let it drop.

Read more
The Duke of Enmore
Photograph: Supplied

The Duke of Enmore

  • Bars
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

This corner pub, just a stroll from the Enmore Theatre, has long been the unofficial pre-drink (or post, given that it stays open until the wee hours on weekends) location for every gig, serving a different crowd each night: indie kids, crusty punks, comedy fans, theatre and sports aficionados, old rockers, metalheads and hoodies. In recent years, the Duke has had a spruce up, but a respectful one - and they've pretty much left the excellent sheltered beer garden right as it always was. 

 

Read more
Advertising
The Old Fitzroy Hotel
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The Old Fitzroy Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Woolloomooloo
  • price 2 of 4

There’s no need to look at the Old Fitz all that closely to notice there have been some changes. Nothing major from the outside – fresh signage, more outdoor seating and some striped umbrellas better suited, perhaps, to a St Tropez beach club than a 160-year-old pub. Inside, the state of affairs is much the same, from the crimson carpet and pressed tin ceilings to the cranking fireplace. The theatre remains, too, out the back and down the stairs. And that’s a good thing, because the diehard local regulars and their dogs would likely stage a riot otherwise.

 

Read more
Piccolo Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Piccolo Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Potts Point

Almost 70 years of history as a coffee shop, Piccolo Bar has completed it’s metamorphosis into Sydney’s smallest (and one of it’s coolest) new bars. Not just an allusion to the quick shot of caffeine keeping the locals going for the better part of a century, Piccolo is a tightly-packed step back in time. Seating just twenty people inside and eight outside (until 10pm), there’s every chance you will have to wait for a seat. We recommend you wait for it. You won’t be disappointed. Once you do score your table, you’ll be greeted by owner, David Spanton, who, like Piccolo itself, is friendly and easygoing. In a sea of bro-centric and self-consciously 'cool' bars, a welcome at the door of such lovely and unassuming kindness seems like a rarity in this day and age but it’s authentic, cemented by staff who will always remember you by name.

Read more
Advertising
Ramblin' Rascal Tavern
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Ramblin' Rascal Tavern

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

If, god forbid, anyone ever flipped on the grown-up lights at the Ramblin’ Rascal, what might it look like under the cold, sober light of fluoro? A barely renovated former comedy club in the basement of a nondescript city office block full of dentists, orthodontists and maxillofacial surgeons. The booths are vinyl and the carpet is – well, the less said about the carpet the better. Eyes front, people. But that said, show us another bar team in the state that can so readily be recognised by their skull logos alone. The rascals who make up the core team at the Rascal are so clearly delineated in look, roles and manner they might as well have their own trading cards. Long may they ramble.

Read more
The Winery
Photograph: Supplied

The Winery

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

The Winery is always packed. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school night, Sunday afternoon or just gone 5pm, people cannot get enough of the Crown Street drinking hole. Fairy lights twinkle over picturesque collections of garden benches, frangipani trees and sweet little cast-iron tables in a dreamy oasis that could be near the shores of Nice, not the backstreets of Surry Hills. Secondly, they don’t expect you to know anything about wine beyond ‘this tastes good’ when you drink here. Ask the bartender and they’ll rustle you up something that is just the thing you didn’t know to ask for.

Read more

Enter your votes now

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards
Image: Time Out

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

In addition to our critics' awards, we are also awarding four People's Choice Awards – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Café and Favourite Pub – and the winner will be voted on by you, the readers. It's your chance to give back to the places you love around town. But there's another reason you should vote, and that's to win a fantastic prize! One lucky voter will receive $2000 worth of meals and drinks at everyone one of our winning venues. Click here to reply.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.