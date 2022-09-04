Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Casual Drinking Venue

These are the nominees for Best Casual Drinking Venue in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

You could call Time Out’s gong for the city’s best casual drinking venue the All-Rounder Award. Or the 'Not a Cocktail Bar or Wine Bar' Award.

After a better definition? What we’re celebrating here are the places where you could take your 20 closest mates or the entire HR department from work and everyone would be happy. These are venues for a fun Friday night, a lazy Sunday sesh, or a Hump Day sundowner. We’re talking menus that deliver solid work on the cocktail front, a choice of wines we actually want to drink and a good showing for the craft beer or cider aficionado in your life (we’ll even extend the definition to non-alcoholic options – because 2022). It’s a broad church that sums up the beautifully democratic nature of Sydney’s drinking choices.

Pubs, breweries, distilleries and dives fit into this catch-all and often, these are the kinds of places we want to grab a brew when we're looking for a fun session rather than a full-on drinking education.

Perfect for bringing your kids, dogs, or that mate who flew into town for the weekend, Sydney's casual watering holes contain multitudes. So whatever your drinking bent, go forth, imbibe, and enjoy.

