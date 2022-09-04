Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bartender at Wyno
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Wine Bar

These are the nominees for Best Wine Bar in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2022

By Time Out in partnership with Tyro
Advertising

Sydney’s love affair with the wine bar deserves to be immortalised on screen, in song or in a book of finely tuned haikus. As Sydney's wine bar scene skyrockets, the passion and fervour with which we quaff, sniff and savour is showing no sign of slowing down and we couldn't be more on board.

But we’ll keep the boasting to a minimum while revving our praise for Time Out’s best wine bar shortlist to a maximum. Celebrating some of the true legends of the industry as well as a smattering of plucky newcomers, it shows that the wine bar is a versatile beast indeed. Whether you’re after a glass of something red, white, orange or pink before heading on your way, or prefer to linger longer and add a meal to the equation, these contenders have you covered.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to their wine collections. Big or small, natural or traditional, from within the state borders, Australian or international: all we ask is that it’s delicious and that the venue makes drinking wine fun. Because a wine bar is about more than dutifully ticking the booze and food boxes. It's all about the vibe.

Our recipe for the perfect wine bar adds a requirement for excellent music, a rocking fitout, a considered drinks list, and friendly service that makes even novice wine drinkers feel welcome. We hope you'll agree, this shortlist is well worth popping a cork for.

Want more? Click here to view all the nominees in the Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022.

in partnership with

And the nominees are...

Annata
Photograph: Supplied

Annata

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Crows Nest

Annata has been quietly making a statement in Crows Nest since its doors first swung open in mid-2015. The beverage offering at Annata has always been top-shelf; now however you will find a greater focus on wine than cocktails, although a smart list of signature and classics remains. The wine list has plenty to offer from all around the globe and the sommelier is very knowledgeable and happy to chat in as much or as little detail as you require – suggestions of wines to match your food are spot on.

Read more
Bar Suze
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Bar Suze

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

Just another Surry Hills wine bar, this ain’t. Sure, Bar Suze – the Scandinavian-inspired, late night snack bar on Foveaux Street - serves up plenty of wines by the glass with plenty of small plate options. But what sets it apart from what you might think of as a wine bar is that it’s fun. Don’t get us wrong, settling into an intimate corner, whispering to a jazz soundtrack while quaffing an obscure Burgundy can be great. In fact, it can be wonderful. But it can also turn into a rather ostentatious, and dare we say, pretentious affair from time to time. The fact the Suze can deliver the goods while also bringing the fun is what makes this venue such a hit. Where there are sleek granite top bars, there’s a bop by Bruce Springsteen in the air. While you’re sitting in a plush, black, high backed booth, you’ve got a view of the mirror ball being hand spun by an excited chef between orders.

Read more
Advertising
La Salut
Photograph: Supplied/Love Tilly Group

La Salut

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

The folks that brought us Love, Tilly Devine, Ragazzi and Dear Sainte Èloise have set the standard pretty darn high in terms of Sydney wine bars (and the snacks aren't bad either). Their latest venture is a Catalan-inspired watering hole that isn't taking itself too seriously. La Salut is a joint venture between the Love Tilly Group and newly launched hospitality and accommodation group the people_ (helmed by Paul Schulte and Andrew Taylor). It aims to be a little piece of Catalonia in the heart of Redfern, with all the colour and vibrancy that comes along with it. The 40-seat venue features blushing earthy tones and polished concrete, with outdoor dining along Walker Street. 

Read more
Love, Tilly Devine
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Love, Tilly Devine

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 2 of 4

Love, Tilly Devine is understandably one of the first things that may pop into your head when someone utters the words 'wine bar' in Sydney. This is one of the originals and still one of the best. The Potts Point staple has been championing small wine producers for the better part of a decade and is showing no sign of slowing down. An extensive and impressive list is a total globetrot from Georgia to Chile and beyond, with a healthy amount of Aussie representation too.

Snack lists don't come much better than those on offer at Love, Tilly Devine and if you can score a laneway table it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon of dog watching.

Read more
Advertising
P&V Merchants
Photograph: Divya Venkataraman

P&V Merchants

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Paddington

Depending on what angle you squint at it from, the Paddington outpost of P&V Merchants puts on a convincing new persona each time. Is it a chic wine bar with a well-stocked bottle shop at the front? Is it a bottle shop with a light-filled courtyard out the back? Is it an addendum to the main event of Porcine, the wood-panelled, French-inspired bistro up top? Maybe. P&V –  which stands for ‘piss and vinegar’ – has always done things a little off-book, anyway. Its Newtown boutique was a key player in bringing the natural wine movement to the mainstream, stocking small-batch, minimal intervention wines from all around Australia and overseas. The Paddington store has stayed true to that goal, with shelves stocked with wines, craft beers and spirits of all sorts, as well as tinned fish, deli goods, spices and sauces.

Read more
Paski Vineria Popolare
Photograph: Maxim Boon/Time Out

Paski Vineria Popolare

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Darlinghurst

If you've found yourself delving into the world of natural wine at any point over the last decade or so in Sydney, you probably have one man to give thanks to. Co-founder of Rootstock and now fully-fledged bricks-and-mortar businessman Giorgio De Maria has gone and opened a wine shop/bar/restaurant in a pokey two-level space on the Darlinghurst end of Oxford Street. If you care even a little about top-quality wine (and even if you don't) this should be at the top of your list for a visit.

Read more
Advertising
Where's Nick
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Where's Nick

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Every now and then, a bar comes along so righteously in tune with its neighbourhood that you wonder how locals ever functioned without it. Where’s Nick is one such watering hole, housed in an unassuming open shopfront on a buzzy strip of Marrickville Road that, despite the lingering signage, is clearly no longer Marrickville Quality Cakes. Picture what Central Perk would look like if Friends were a sitcom about woke millennial share-housers in the Inner West, and you’ve pretty much got the idea. 

Read more
Wyno x Bodega
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Wyno x Bodega

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

The bones of Wyno, a tight bar-bottleshop styled on its wine-focused predecessor 121 BC, remain: the long counter, which seats just 27, encourages sharing and conversation; the bottleshop still trades in takeaway; and staff can talk wine with the best of them. Staff might pour whatever they have open, encourage you to grab a bottle from the shop where Italy, France and Spain are the main stops outside the local stuff, or follow your whims on the 300-plus label list. 

Read more

Enter your votes now

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards
Image: Time Out

Win an ultimate drink and dining pass thanks to the Time Out Food & Drink People's Choice Awards

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

In addition to our critics' awards, we are also awarding four People's Choice Awards – Favourite Restaurant, Favourite Bar, Favourite Café and Favourite Pub – and the winner will be voted on by you, the readers. It's your chance to give back to the places you love around town. But there's another reason you should vote, and that's to win a fantastic prize! One lucky voter will receive $2000 worth of meals and drinks at everyone one of our winning venues. Click here to reply.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.