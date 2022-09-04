Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: Best Wine Bar

Sydney’s love affair with the wine bar deserves to be immortalised on screen, in song or in a book of finely tuned haikus. As Sydney's wine bar scene skyrockets, the passion and fervour with which we quaff, sniff and savour is showing no sign of slowing down and we couldn't be more on board.

But we’ll keep the boasting to a minimum while revving our praise for Time Out’s best wine bar shortlist to a maximum. Celebrating some of the true legends of the industry as well as a smattering of plucky newcomers, it shows that the wine bar is a versatile beast indeed. Whether you’re after a glass of something red, white, orange or pink before heading on your way, or prefer to linger longer and add a meal to the equation, these contenders have you covered.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to their wine collections. Big or small, natural or traditional, from within the state borders, Australian or international: all we ask is that it’s delicious and that the venue makes drinking wine fun. Because a wine bar is about more than dutifully ticking the booze and food boxes. It's all about the vibe.

Our recipe for the perfect wine bar adds a requirement for excellent music, a rocking fitout, a considered drinks list, and friendly service that makes even novice wine drinkers feel welcome. We hope you'll agree, this shortlist is well worth popping a cork for.

