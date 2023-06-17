Time Out says

Indulge in an evening of cabaret revelry as iconic entertainers loosen up at this Vivid night cap

Vivid Sydney’s late night lounge is back and packed with a tempting line-up of guests for one-off evenings of honky-tonk revelry. Following last year’s inaugural Supper Club, drag queen extraordinaire and beloved star of stage and screen Trevor Ashley returns to transform Mary’s Underground into an intimate cabaret lounge.

Bringing along some vivacious talents for the ride, Trevor’s stirred up the ultimate nightcap – each Friday and Saturday evening during Vivid festival from 9pm ‘til 1am. Don't miss this rare chance to get up close and personal with iconic Australian acts and verified legends. This is the perfect way to spice up your evening after strolling along the Vivid Light Walk.

Expect live performances from headliners including star of musical theatre and morning television David Campbell (May 26), Tim Draxl (ABC TV’s In Our Blood, Belvoir’s Into the Woods, Jagged Little Pill Australian tour) (May 27), pop sensation and musical theatre star Paulini (Jun 2), comedian Becky Lucas (Jun 3), legendary songstress and ‘My Island Home’ hit-maker Christine Anu (Jun 9), salacious cabaret sensation Reuben Kaye (Jun 10), country music singer-songwriter Beccy Cole (Jun 16) and Trevor Ashley himself (Jun 17) alongside loads of surprise acts each night.

These variety shows are like no other, jumping from jazz and soul to acoustic alt-rock, ultra-glam drag, burlesque, comedy and everything in-between – all with dazzling late-night cheek and charm, plus a few previously untold stories, too. And with the side door left ajar for a last-minute surprise act, anything's possible – who knows where the nights will take us?

Tickets start at $69. You can find out more and secure your hot little seats over here.

