Things to do in Sydney today

After opening in Las Vegas and touring to London and Berlin, Magic Mike Live opened in Sydney just in the nick of time to take our minds off the outside world and lose our fears about what 2021 could have in store for us amongst a sea of ripped bodies belonging to the Aussie cast of this raunchy romp. Don’t come in expecting the musical version of the films from which this live show takes its namesake. Instead, be prepared for a woke update of the classic male strip show. Magic Mike Live hands the power over to its audience, using a clever red herring to center the female gaze – however it is not only female-identifying folk who’ll get a rise out of the troupe of brawny dancers. The show is the brainchild of dancer-turned-movie star Channing Tatum – who fronted up, stripped down, and sweated through both big screen outings. Tatum teamed up with the movies’ choreographers Allison Faulk and Teresa Espinosa to develop a cabaret-like strip show where women can feel empowered. This is a show best enjoyed without giving too much away before you arrive. What you can expect is plenty of hot and heavy dancing from a squad of charismatic men loaded with plenty of gyrations, infatuations, flips and fantasy fuel – with live singing, music, aerial arts and stunts in addition to all the artful removal of clothing. At a time when toxic masculinity is under the microscope, there’s really something to watching men embody ‘manliness’ while tap dancing and handing out roses as a ‘waiter’ call