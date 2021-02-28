Things to do in Sydney today
We've found the day's best events and they're ready for your perusal, all in one place – it's your social emergency saviour
Need a quick fun fix? We've got you covered. Take inspiration from our guide to the very best of the city that you can enjoy right now. If you work up an appetite, take your pick of the 53 best restaurants in town, or round out your day with a drink at one of the city's 50 best bars. And for a quintessential Sydney experience that won't cost you a dime, simply head to one of Sydney's beautiful beaches – we've ranked the 50 best to help you select the sands that are right for you.
Want to discover more of the city? Check out our handy Love Local suburb guides.
The day's best events
Chilli Festival at Northies
Summer might be technically over, but you can still dial up the heat. Every year, during the month of March, classic Cronulla pub Northies turns into a red-hot danger zone for its annual chilli festival. And in 2021, the south Sydney pub isn't pulling any punches. For those who want some fire in their lives, the pub's pop-up kitchen will be slinging jalapeño poppers, hot wings and 'inferno' pizzas for the whole month of March. Accompanied by potent, customisable Bloody Marys, tequila and $5 shots of cinnamon-spiced Fireball, it's a hot-fest like no other. The spice stoics among us can tack on a little extra heat by choosing a hot sauce from the 'Death Wagon': a whopping 50 options range in heat level from mild to absolutely malicious, including the 'hottest sauce in the world', which comes in at a mind-boggling six million SHU (Scoville Heat Units, the official 'heat' measurement globally). If you think you can handle it, a chilli-eating competition will take place every Sunday from 2pm. There are a lot of prizes to be won, not to mention the massive kudos you'll undoubtedly reap. Book online here. Want more spice in your life? Check out this hot sauce subscription box.
Young Frankenstein
It’s alive! After 11 long months of deathly silence, the stage of the Hayes Theatre once again has a pulse. Sydney’s home of grass-roots musical theatre is blowing off the cobwebs with an electrifying adrenaline rush of a show, reimagining Mel Brooks and Thomas Mehan’s zom-com B-movie spoof as a surrealist, technicoloured, genderqueer joyride. Adapted by Mel Brooks from his cult 1974-made horror-farce mash-up, the show follows the misadventures of a brilliant young anatomist, Frederick Frankenstein (Matthew Backer). After receiving word that his grandfather has died, Frederick is lured back to his family’s ancestral gothic pile in Transylvania to settle the estate. He bids a reluctant farewell to his prestigious professorship and bombshell fiance, Elizabeth (Shannon Dooley), in New York, but once he arrives in this strange new land, he’s oddly charmed by the bizarre characters he encounters, most notably the yodelling lab assistant Ingar (Ben Gerrard). Despite his determination to step out from his infamous forbear’s shadow, Frederick ends up treading the same dreadful path, complete with pilfered grey matter, reanimated cadavers, hunchbacked servants and furious villagers. In its original movie incarnation, shot entirely in black and white, Brooks’ reverence for the seminal 1931 movie, featuring Boris Karloff’s immortal portrayal of the monster, is writ large. No such homage to its source material exists in director Alexander Berlage’s production, however. In fact, at almos
Skin Deep
Tattooing our skin is an act of art, of true expression, of being seen. That’s part of the reason the LGBTIQ+ community has embraced the ancient artform wholeheartedly, presenting sexuality and gender-diverse bodies as a beautiful canvas. It's the proud embracing of outsider status. Skin Deep is an immersive new multi-disciplinary celebration of these ideas at the National Art School this Mardi Gras. It includes a stunning photography exhibition celebrating queer tattooed people as photographed by celebrated Sydney fashion photographer Waded. Curated by Terese Casu, the show explores the history and meaning of tattoos to LGBTQI people and showcases diverse tattooed bodies at Cell Block Theatre until March 7. Heavily tattooed octogenarian bear Geoff Ostling is one of the stars of the show, so you can see close up the tangle of waratahs, orchids, azaleas, strelitzias, poinsettias, daphne, jacaranda and wisteria that trace every inch of his skin. LGBTQI+ visitors are invited to contribute their own body art through an interactive wall of images and stories about their first tattoo. Choreographer Meryl Tankard also presents a series of live dance performances with the aid of aerialist The Amazing Ari, with The Song Company on hand to sing arias of unrequited love. There are more surprises to uncover too, so dive in deeper than Skin Deep. Love queer creativity? Check out the rest of the brilliant Mardi Gras program.
Oxtravaganza
Oxtravaganza will take over Oxford Street for a fifth year with live music, drag and special deals enlivening your Darlinghurst shopping trip. As a historic stomping ground for LGBTQIA+ persons, bohemians and artists, this cultural hub is inviting Sydney to share in its creativity from midday to midnight from February 19 to March 7. The festival combines retail with art, cabaret, design, drag shows, fashion, food and drink deals, street stalls and performances. The centrepiece event is Shop Till You Drop day on Saturday February 27 (11am-6pm), during which local shopkeepers will offer discounts and deals. Move along Oxford Street and surrounds sipping bubbles, and watch buskers, swimwear models, drag queens, DJs and live music. Have a close shave with the Naked Barber, or partake in the vibrator races. You know you want to.Oxtravaganza Live! is a program of shows at Stonewall, Universal, Trade and beyond, and includes comedy, cabaret, drag, film screenings, dance parties and parade viewing parties. Meet Me on Stanley, meanwhile, is a showcase of the food and drink of Stanley Street and nearby, because buying stuff and looking stunning at the same time is hungry work. Find out more about Oxtravaganza in this feature about the event's glamorous Covid marshall, and this feature about one of the famous shopkeepers of the area. Find more Mardi Gras events here.
Tosca
As the founder of Bell’s Shakespeare, it’s safe to say that John Bell understands drama in his very bones (and Yorick’s). And there are very few artforms that can lay quite as much claim to being dramatic as the opera. Which is why it was a perfect fit when Opera Australia (OA) tapped Bell to direct a new take on one of the world’s most cherished, Tosca, in 2013. Still talked about to this day, the production updated Puccini’s 1800-set thriller and placed it in Rome under the grip of the Nazis in 1943. Dubbed the “Lady Gaga of Opera”, Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio marks her OA debut in the lead role of Tosca, the diva threatened with a terrible demand. Corrupt and lecherous police chief Baron Scarpia (as played by baritone Marco Vratogna) abuses his power, coercing her into surrendering her lover and political activist Mario Cavaradossi (Australia’s favourite tenor, Diego Torre) in order to prevent his certain death, and to turn to him instead. Yuck. Sensational young conductor Andrea Battistoni leads the orchestra in this lushly staged show. Magnificent sets have been summoned forth by award-winning Michael Scott-Mitchell, and costume designer Teresa Negroponte excels, too. Tosca returns to the Opera House from February 22 until March 13. “The era I have chosen is a time close enough for its history and images to stir our memory and our emotions,” Bell says. “Tosca is a dark story, but one alleviated by Puccini’s glorious music, which celebrates the heroism of those w
Free things to do in Sydney today
Join the Dots window gallery
The thriving, artist-run creative hub that is warehouse space Join the Dots on Victoria Road is a stellar example of why Time Out named Marrickville one of the coolest suburbs in the world. With the joint housing a dozen studios, it’s home to some of the Inner West’s best artists. And now you can get a sneaky peek at what they’ve been up to without even setting foot in the graffitied brick building. In response to the year that wasn’t and ongoing limitations about how many visitors they can allow inside, Join the Dots has given over one of their street-facing windows to create a brand new gallery space that will showcase the industrious work of its residents, while playing their part in driving the artistic recovery of Marrickville after a long dormancy. It’s sure to become a highlight for art lovers, random dog walkers and passers-by alike, with its plethora of Instagram-ready opportunities. Funded by an Inner West Council grant, the exhibition will present a bunch of Join the Dots heroes, kicking off with the work of photography and video artist Saskia Wilson, running January 27-February 2, then changing hands every week until winding up with the ceramic sculpture, printmaking and painting-focused Billy Bain from March 17-23. In between you’ll be able to admire everything from watercolours to cyber-art, and even window-based live performance from inspiring creatives including Tierney and Bruckner, Ellen Formby, Thea Elder, Tara Burke and Lotte Alexis Smith. “Join the Dots h
Joy
Take a look at pictures of placards held aloft during Australia’s Black Lives Matter marches and you’ll see that even in the midst of tragedy, there’s a fierce sense of dark comedy at play too. And even empowered joy. We all need a bit more of the latter in our lives this year. Thankfully the Art Gallery of NSW has you covered. Opening on October 24 and running to sometime in 2021, new exhibition Joy gathers fun art from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives from across the Central Desert. Collecting everything from Queenie Kemarre’s cute bird statues carved in wood and painted in brilliant pink hues, to Judith Inkamala terracotta magpie adorned pots, and films too, it’s a celebration of the brighter side of life. As the AGNSW sees it, although it’s important to tell the stories of history and people that are uncomfortable, in need of critical dialogue or deeply embedded in culture and its practices, sharing joy is just as necessary, and we often forget to make space for that in our appraisal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. Want more NAIDOC Week suggestions? Read our top tips here.
Margel Hinder: Modern in Motion
One of Australia’s most pioneering and prolific sculptors gets an overdue red carpet retrospective roll out at the Art Gallery of New South Wales with Margel Hinder: Modern in Motion. Presented in partnership with Melbourne’s Heide Museum of Modern, the show spans the late, great sculptor's 50-year career, from early wood carvings right through to later space age kinetic wire works and major public commissions. “Margel Hinder was an agent for cultural change and part of the first generation of abstract artists in Australia,” AGNSW director Dr Michael Brand says. “This important retrospective reveals how vital Hinder was in the making of Sydney’s modernism and for asserting the place of sculpture within it.” Hinder was born in Brooklyn and studied in Buffalo, New York, and Boston, migrating to Australia in 1934 after marrying Australian artist Frank Hinder. It’s here where she truly made her mark. The show is co-curated by AGNSW senior curator of Australian art Denise Mimmocchi and Heide artistic director Lesley Harding, who says the exhibition represents a much-needed exploration of the breadth and depth of Hinder’s fascinating body of work. “Apart from her inclusion in a few surveys of local modernism, Hinder’s vanguard practice and its legacy have largely been overlooked since the 1980s. This exhibition presents her innovative and visually arresting sculpture to new generations and the wide audience it deserves.” Including maquettes (sculptural models or rough drafts), draw
Pat Larter Get Arted
The late, great Australian artist Pat Larter rewrote the book on female desire and sexuality, throwing out hoary old conventions and busting stupid stereotypes. So much more than the muse of husband and fellow artist Richard Larter, Pat Larter Get Arted is the showcase shetruly deserves. The first solo exhibition of her work to be hosted in a public art museum, it’s long overdue. From her home in Luddenham, west of Sydney, Larter became one of the major voices in the international - and fiercely anti-establishment - mail art movement, coining the term ‘femail’ art. Her involvement in the movement saw her participate in hundreds of international exhibitions. Larter corresponded with artists from all corners of the world, sending them photographs of her performances as well as her films, screen prints and collages. Revealing a collaborative, provocative, humorous and ultimately joyful artistic practice spanning three decades, Larter’s work centred the female gaze, exploring exciting new angles on gender and the body. Co-curator Lisa Catt says, “This exhibition explores the commitment and energy she brought to her practice, and the generosity of spirit she offered to all those she knew. Pat brought her inimitable brand of feminism to everything she did. From her performances, where the traditions of vaudeville and burlesque theatre meet 1970s gender and body politics, to her transgressive and bawdy contributions to the mail art movement, Pat’s work is both a provocation and a d
Skin Deep
Tattooing our skin is an act of art, of true expression, of being seen. That’s part of the reason the LGBTIQ+ community has embraced the ancient artform wholeheartedly, presenting sexuality and gender-diverse bodies as a beautiful canvas. It's the proud embracing of outsider status. Skin Deep is an immersive new multi-disciplinary celebration of these ideas at the National Art School this Mardi Gras. It includes a stunning photography exhibition celebrating queer tattooed people as photographed by celebrated Sydney fashion photographer Waded. Curated by Terese Casu, the show explores the history and meaning of tattoos to LGBTQI people and showcases diverse tattooed bodies at Cell Block Theatre until March 7. Heavily tattooed octogenarian bear Geoff Ostling is one of the stars of the show, so you can see close up the tangle of waratahs, orchids, azaleas, strelitzias, poinsettias, daphne, jacaranda and wisteria that trace every inch of his skin. LGBTQI+ visitors are invited to contribute their own body art through an interactive wall of images and stories about their first tattoo. Choreographer Meryl Tankard also presents a series of live dance performances with the aid of aerialist The Amazing Ari, with The Song Company on hand to sing arias of unrequited love. There are more surprises to uncover too, so dive in deeper than Skin Deep. Love queer creativity? Check out the rest of the brilliant Mardi Gras program.
The Blake Prize
Sydney-based Balinese Australian artist Leyla Stevens has won the $35,000 66th Blake Prize, one of Australia’s longest running and most prestigious arts awards. The three-person judging panel of Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, Maud Page and Kumi Taguchi selected Stevens’ video work 'Kidung/Lament', tracing of Bali’s histories of political violence and the complex manifestations of these concealed pasts, from a field of 86 finalists. Hazelbrook resident Eddie Abd took home the $6,000 Blake Emerging Artist Prize for her work 'In Their Finest', a video piece combining long exposure Victorian death portraits with the traditional textiles of Greater Syria. Zanny Begg of Bulli was awarded the Blake Established Artist Residency and Exhibition for her video work 'Stories of Kannagi', which looks at the impact that colonisation and civil war has had on Tamil communities living outside of Sri Lanka. CPAC director Craig Donarski says, “Not only do these winning works speak to the incredible talent we have in Australia, they are also a shining example of how the rich diversity of cultures that make up our society can provide us with unique perspectives and powerfully moving artworks. The whole exhibition is a fascinating snapshot of the state of belief now: passion, anger, ecstasy, reflection, trauma and doubt, leavened by moments of wit, humour, beauty and playfulness.” Now open to the public, the Blake Prize exhibition includes works by First Nations Australians including Redfern-based Bla
Lindy Lee: Love letters between the rain and the fire
Sometimes you wait around for a Lindy Lee exhibition, and sometimes two come along at once. You can still catch Moon in a Dew Drop, the sweeping overview of the awesome Australian-Chinese artist's work at the MCA until February 28. That includes checking out her latest wow-making large-scale sculpture on the forecourt. And as a bonus round you can also head over to Zetland gallery Sullivan and Strumpf to admire Lindy Lee: Love Letters Between the Rain and the Fire. The exhibition, stretching across two floors, takes in large and medium-scale works on paper, flung bronze, wooden sculptures and figurative pieces inspired by antique Chinese artworks. “Love Letters Between the Rain and the Fire suggests intimacy and mutuality between two energies that are seemingly incompatible,” Lee says. “In Chinese folklore, all the elements are interdependent, cyclical and generative. Metal generates water, water nourishes wood, wood feeds fire, fire creates earth/ash and earth bears metal. These elements are also the energising spirits within each human life... Reconciliation, making productive peace and harmony between such volatility is at the heart of my work.” The show opens on February 18 and runs until March 13. Let’s face it, there’s no such thing as too much Lee: all this art in one month is the perfect storm for Sydney’s art afficianados. Love sculpture? Check out the Margel Hinder retrospective at Art Gallery NSW.
Stencil Art Prize
The Hurstville Museum and Gallery pops this summer with the arrival on tour of the 2019 Stencil Art Prize finalists. Exhibiting from February 6 though to May 2, the show features the edgy, eye-catching and politically charged works created by 55 creatives from across the globe. There’s a mind-bending array of technique on display too, from photo-realist stencils built painstakingly, layer upon layer, to intricate hand-cut works crafted on delicate paper. Australian artists from the 2019 run share the space with works from fellow creative souls from as far afield as Scotland, South Korea and the States, as well as spots closer to home, including Indonesia and New Zealand. The largest stencil event in the world began back in 2009 with a small grant from Marrickville Council of $500 and has grown to be a truly global event with a hefty $10,000 prize pot attached. So head along to Hurstville and take a squiz at some of the the whiziest works in stencil art while they're in town. Love this? Also check out our guide to the best street art in Sydney.
Critics' picks
Young Frankenstein
It’s alive! After 11 long months of deathly silence, the stage of the Hayes Theatre once again has a pulse. Sydney’s home of grass-roots musical theatre is blowing off the cobwebs with an electrifying adrenaline rush of a show, reimagining Mel Brooks and Thomas Mehan’s zom-com B-movie spoof as a surrealist, technicoloured, genderqueer joyride. Adapted by Mel Brooks from his cult 1974-made horror-farce mash-up, the show follows the misadventures of a brilliant young anatomist, Frederick Frankenstein (Matthew Backer). After receiving word that his grandfather has died, Frederick is lured back to his family’s ancestral gothic pile in Transylvania to settle the estate. He bids a reluctant farewell to his prestigious professorship and bombshell fiance, Elizabeth (Shannon Dooley), in New York, but once he arrives in this strange new land, he’s oddly charmed by the bizarre characters he encounters, most notably the yodelling lab assistant Ingar (Ben Gerrard). Despite his determination to step out from his infamous forbear’s shadow, Frederick ends up treading the same dreadful path, complete with pilfered grey matter, reanimated cadavers, hunchbacked servants and furious villagers. In its original movie incarnation, shot entirely in black and white, Brooks’ reverence for the seminal 1931 movie, featuring Boris Karloff’s immortal portrayal of the monster, is writ large. No such homage to its source material exists in director Alexander Berlage’s production, however. In fact, at almos
Magic Mike Live
After opening in Las Vegas and touring to London and Berlin, Magic Mike Live opened in Sydney just in the nick of time to take our minds off the outside world and lose our fears about what 2021 could have in store for us amongst a sea of ripped bodies belonging to the Aussie cast of this raunchy romp. Don’t come in expecting the musical version of the films from which this live show takes its namesake. Instead, be prepared for a woke update of the classic male strip show. Magic Mike Live hands the power over to its audience, using a clever red herring to center the female gaze – however it is not only female-identifying folk who’ll get a rise out of the troupe of brawny dancers. The show is the brainchild of dancer-turned-movie star Channing Tatum – who fronted up, stripped down, and sweated through both big screen outings. Tatum teamed up with the movies’ choreographers Allison Faulk and Teresa Espinosa to develop a cabaret-like strip show where women can feel empowered. This is a show best enjoyed without giving too much away before you arrive. What you can expect is plenty of hot and heavy dancing from a squad of charismatic men loaded with plenty of gyrations, infatuations, flips and fantasy fuel – with live singing, music, aerial arts and stunts in addition to all the artful removal of clothing. At a time when toxic masculinity is under the microscope, there’s really something to watching men embody ‘manliness’ while tap dancing and handing out roses as a ‘waiter’ call
Join the Dots window gallery
The thriving, artist-run creative hub that is warehouse space Join the Dots on Victoria Road is a stellar example of why Time Out named Marrickville one of the coolest suburbs in the world. With the joint housing a dozen studios, it’s home to some of the Inner West’s best artists. And now you can get a sneaky peek at what they’ve been up to without even setting foot in the graffitied brick building. In response to the year that wasn’t and ongoing limitations about how many visitors they can allow inside, Join the Dots has given over one of their street-facing windows to create a brand new gallery space that will showcase the industrious work of its residents, while playing their part in driving the artistic recovery of Marrickville after a long dormancy. It’s sure to become a highlight for art lovers, random dog walkers and passers-by alike, with its plethora of Instagram-ready opportunities. Funded by an Inner West Council grant, the exhibition will present a bunch of Join the Dots heroes, kicking off with the work of photography and video artist Saskia Wilson, running January 27-February 2, then changing hands every week until winding up with the ceramic sculpture, printmaking and painting-focused Billy Bain from March 17-23. In between you’ll be able to admire everything from watercolours to cyber-art, and even window-based live performance from inspiring creatives including Tierney and Bruckner, Ellen Formby, Thea Elder, Tara Burke and Lotte Alexis Smith. “Join the Dots h
Tosca
As the founder of Bell’s Shakespeare, it’s safe to say that John Bell understands drama in his very bones (and Yorick’s). And there are very few artforms that can lay quite as much claim to being dramatic as the opera. Which is why it was a perfect fit when Opera Australia (OA) tapped Bell to direct a new take on one of the world’s most cherished, Tosca, in 2013. Still talked about to this day, the production updated Puccini’s 1800-set thriller and placed it in Rome under the grip of the Nazis in 1943. Dubbed the “Lady Gaga of Opera”, Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio marks her OA debut in the lead role of Tosca, the diva threatened with a terrible demand. Corrupt and lecherous police chief Baron Scarpia (as played by baritone Marco Vratogna) abuses his power, coercing her into surrendering her lover and political activist Mario Cavaradossi (Australia’s favourite tenor, Diego Torre) in order to prevent his certain death, and to turn to him instead. Yuck. Sensational young conductor Andrea Battistoni leads the orchestra in this lushly staged show. Magnificent sets have been summoned forth by award-winning Michael Scott-Mitchell, and costume designer Teresa Negroponte excels, too. Tosca returns to the Opera House from February 22 until March 13. “The era I have chosen is a time close enough for its history and images to stir our memory and our emotions,” Bell says. “Tosca is a dark story, but one alleviated by Puccini’s glorious music, which celebrates the heroism of those w
Moonlight Cinema
Pack your picnic baskets, because Sydney’s favourite outdoor cinema experience is returning to Centennial Park. After months of being cooped up inside, we’re super-pumped for the return of movies outdoors, as steamy hot summer nights set into the city’s sun-baked streets. Moonlight Cinema is back, baby – and you can enjoy it right through to April. Moonlight’s rolling expanse of green grass and pop-up screen is the perfect setting for unfurling a picnic blanket and keeping the family entertained, spending time with mates or having a date where you have more room to chat (and canoodle) than a traditional cinema. Whether you’re into V-Day or not, there’s a heap of rom-coms to pick from. Wild Mountain Thyme on February 3 pairS The Fall hunk Jamie Dornan with the very un-Irish Emily Blunt (even though his accent is oddly more dubious), or you can top up your annual dose of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in Nicholas Sparks' weepy The Notebook on the actual day, Sunday February 14, as well as the glorious game-changer that is Crazy Rich Asians (February 11). And if you’re team LGBTIQ+, get your peaches out for Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name on February 17. If Spielberg’s particularly brand of wonderous family-friendly adventures is more your thing, you’ll love the action-packed retrospective series that includes series that kicks off the month with Jurassic Park (Feb 2), followed by Elliot and far-flung friend in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on the Febr