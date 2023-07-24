Head to the pub late on a Sunday, and cheers to the Matildas while you’re at it

FYI (in case you've been living under a rock), the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is on right now. Fan zones in Sydney are bustling, Stadium Australia has been jam-packed, and Matildas jerseys are selling like hotcakes. Sydney pubs and clubs are jumping in on the action, too, with a special exception to regular trading hours.

On Sunday nights, hotels and registered clubs across NSW will be able to remain open until midnight, instead of their usual 10pm closing time, if they provide a live broadcast for football fans.

These extended trading hours will last the whole duration of the World Cup, spanning seven Sundays – one being the highly anticipated final on Sunday, August 20. If you didn’t snap up tickets to watch the game in the stadium, we can’t think of anywhere better to be than at one of Sydney’s pubs or clubs screening the games.

It’s not just Sundays that you can watch the women on the big stage, though – there is a game being played almost every day from now until the tournament’s end in August. After an epic win against Ireland, the Matildas are facing Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday, July 27, and Canada in Melbourne on Monday, July 31. If you’re still sussing out how to tune in, check out our ultimate guide to how to catch the Women's World Cup.

Have you caught football fever? Read up on these 5 Matildas every Australian should know for the World Cup.

If you couldn’t get tickets to watch the Aussies represent, check out our guide to the World Cup.