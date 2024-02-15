The Inner West suburb of Marrickville may well be home to one of the best farmers markets in Sydney, but if you’re a Marrickville resident keen to forage for fresh produce all through the week, this will come as good news. One of Sydney's favourite green grocers, the family-owned Harris Farm, has announced it will be opening its 33rd store, right in the heart of cool suburb Marrickville.

Marrickville is definitely not sitting still – this new development comes after Gelato Messina opened it's new HQ there; cult-following bagel store Lox in a Box opened not one but two Marrickville locations; and the suburb is also home to the gym/"wellness playground" regarded as Sydney's very best.

The new Harris Farm mecca of fresh produce will occupy a 1,800sqm space at Marrickville's new "Wicks Place", which is currently under development at 186 Victoria Road, Marrickville – just down the road from the neighbourhood favourite pizza joint Pizza Madre and near the Vic on the Park pub. The new development will also be home to three food and drink tenants and 270 apartments (spread across five buildings) – due for completion very soon, from March 2024, with 85 per cent of apartments already snapped up.

Photograph: Supplied | TOGA

For an idea of what the precinct might look like, you can look to Bondi Boheme and Surry Hills Village – both home to a Harris Farm, and both brought to life by the same developers, TOGA.

The new Harris Farm store is set to open late this year. In the meantime, keep perfecting that Sunday shopping list.

