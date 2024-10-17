Australia’s ‘15-minute city’ rankings are in – did Sydney pass the test?

It's known as the dream lifestyle: living just a short stroll away from all of life's everyday essentials. We're talking public transport, parks, shops, restaurants, bars, the post office and your local doctor. But is it possible in Sydney? Apparently not, with a new global study revealing Australia actually has no "15-minute cities".
A 15-minute city is an urban planning concept where everyday essentials and services can be reached within a quarter-hour walk or bike ride from anywhere in a city. It’s gained traction in recent years as a solution for developing healthier and more sustainable urban spaces, cutting down car dependency, and boosting the quality of life for city dwellers.
Brisbane is the furthest from achieving the status of a 15-minute city in Australia, clocking in at an average of 25 minutes.
Thanks to its compact and dense urban designs, Europe reigned supreme as the region with the most 15-minute cities. Switzerland in particular stood out, with Geneva ranking as the world’s number one 15-minute city, where most residents live within a five-minute walk to all the necessary services. Like Australia, no cities in the United States qualified, an outcome shared by most cities in Africa, Asia and South America. You can find out how other cities around the world fared, here.
Here are the rankings of Australian cities in the ‘15-minute city’ study:
- Hobart – 16 minutes
- Melbourne –17 minutes
- Canberra – 17 minutes
- Sydney – 19 minutes
- Adelaide – 19 minutes
- Darwin – 22 minutes
- Perth – 24 minutes
- Brisbane – 25 minutes
