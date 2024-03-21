Australia’s first glamping site is celebrating turning 25 with a magical banquet in the bush

Before glamping was a thing, there was Paperbark Camp. This eco-luxe retreat on the NSW South Coast first opened on April 27 1999 – popping up on the banks of the Currambene Creek, deep in the paperbark-studded bush – close to the sparkling white sand of Hyams Beach and sapphire waters of Jervis Bay. What started as a few safari tents has grown into an extensive retreat, complete with an architecturally-designed restaurant, on-site massage therapists, regular yoga classes and a total of thirteen tents. Each one is elevated from the ground and complete with linen-draped beds, solar-powered lighting and private ensuite bathrooms (bathtubs included).

To celebrate their twenty-fifth birthday, Paperbark Camp is throwing a magical long-table banquet in the bush – with paired wines, entertainment and the option to book a safari tent for an overnight stay. Sold? Us too.





Photograph: Supplied

Inspired by the native bush, the four-course menu will be curated by celebrated chefs Sarah Knights (ex-Quay, Automata) and Guy Turland (ex-Est, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, and North Bondi Italian). Turland took on the role as executive chef at Paperbark's on-site restaurant The Gunyah after visiting back in mid-2023 – with creative, produce-forward menus the order of the day. The Gunyah's focus has always been on preserving and celebrating the natural beauty of the Shoalhaven region it calls home – so ingredients are carefully sourced from local producers. Expect dishes to include fresh seafood from local suppliers, and seasonal vegetables elevated with indigenous ingredients and techniques.

The candle-lit dinner event will take place on Saturday, April 27 – 25 years to the day since the retreat welcomed its first guests.

Guests staying at Paperbark over the birthday weekend can add on an extra night for free pending availability, so if you want to snap up a three night eco-luxe escape, you’ll want to act fast. You can choose your tent over here.

