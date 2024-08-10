Time Out says

This year, Hunter Valley icon Muse Restaurant – helmed by chef-owner Troy Rhoades-Brown – marks its 15th anniversary, a remarkable achievement in the hospitality industry. Time Out Sydney recently awarded the fine diner five stars, saying, “At Muse Restaurant, Rhoades-Brown’s exquisite presentation in each dish is backed up with sublime flavours and service as professional and endearing as what you’d expect to find at Australia’s best restaurants.” This winter, Rhoades-Brown is collaborating with Australian culinary royalty and the restaurants that have inspired him over the years to host an epic dinner series that food and wine lovers dream of.

We don’t use the term 'epic' lightly – Muse Restaurant’s Winter Dinner Series will feature renowned Australian chefs from Pipit Restaurant, Shell House, Bentley Restaurant and Bar, Firedoor, Bathers' Pavilion, Ormeggio at The Spit, Aria Restaurant, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, and EXP Restaurant, joining forces with Rhoades-Brown. If there’s a better line-up of restaurants for a series, we’re yet to see it.

Each dinner will showcase a collaboration between three guest chefs and Muse. On Saturday, June 1, Brent Savage (Bentley Restaurant and Bar), Ben Devlin (Pipit Restaurant) and Joel Bickford (Shell House) will come together. The next dinner will be held on Saturday, July 13, and will feature Lennox Hastie (Firedoor), Victor Moya (Ormeggio at The Spit) and Aaron Ward (Bathers’ Pavilion). The third dinner in the winter series will showcase Frank Fawkner (EXP Restaurant), Alex Prichard (Icebergs Dining Room & Bar) and Tom Gorringe (Aria) and will be held on Saturday, August 10.

Muse Restaurant has gained a glittering reputation over the years for championing local small producers, celebrating the seasons, and offering an exquisite dining experience to all who walk through the doors. Book a well-deserved weekend in wine country and raise a glass to Muse Restaurant. May the good times and delicious food continue for many more years to come.

Reservations can be made at musedining.com.au from April 1.

