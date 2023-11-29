Sydney
Timeout

Chef Luke Mangan at the Sydney Habour Bridge
Photograph: Supplied/Luke's Table

Celebrity chef Luke Mangan is reopening his restaurant inside the Sydney Harbour Bridge this December

The exclusive 20-seat venue is found on top one of the bridge's sandstone pylons

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
There’s no doubt about it, us Sydneysiders love a dinner with a view, whether that’s at sea salt-sprayed Iceberg’s, Circular Quay’s swish diner Quay or coastal chic Bathers' Pavilion. Now, you have the opportunity to dine inside Sydney’s most iconic landmark – the Sydney Harbour Bridge – and enjoy that view.

For the second year in a row, celebrity chef Luke Mangan (Glass Brasserie, Luc-San) will be opening his ambitious restaurant in the Harbour Bridge's south-east pylon come December 7 – a project years in the making. Called Luke’s Table, the intimate 20-seat restaurant will offer three-course dinners paired with Champagne and Penfolds vino for $345 per person. And while exxy, it’s fair to say that eating dinner in the Sydney Harbour Bridge isn't something you'll find yourself doing too often. 

The Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunset
Photograph: Shutterstock

Diners will have to climb the 200 stairs to access the dining room, so we'd recommend wearing flats or sneakers. And while the menu is under wraps for now, we do know Mangan will be showcasing the best Aussie ingredients and produce. (And did we mention Penfolds wine?)

Reservations for Luke’s Table are now open, and you can make a booking for this extraordinary dinner here. Last year they sold like hotcakes, so don't wait.

