Eyes wide open: Here's what Sydney's new nightlife reforms mean for locals

Since Time Out Sydney Future Shaper Mike Rodrigues was appointed as NSW's first ever 24-Hour Economy Commissioner (and Sydney’s ‘Night Mayor’) back in 2021, the Harbour City’s nighttime economy has been receiving a whole lot more attention. And that focus seems to be paying off, with the government’s vibrancy reforms overhauling some of the major barriers that had gained Sydney’s nightlife its less-than-glowing reputation. Earlier this month, the second lot of reforms to Sydney’s nightlife and cultural landscape were revealed – with a focus on building communities “where culture thrives after dark as much as during the day.”

Sydney’s new and existing special entertainment precincts (SEPs) will be at the heart of these reforms, acting as trial sites for building communities and economies that thrive after dark. One key focus here is on ensuring that residents and business owners in Sydney's SEPs have clarity around what being an SEP means: namely, they're fun zones. Labelled the "eyes wide open" clause, a new reform will ensure that people buying properties in designated SEPs will be properly informed about the rules in the area.



“People moving into an established entertainment zone will now do so with their eyes wide open through property search documents, and we expect this will reduce conflict between neighbours and venues over time,” explains Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham.

“We are rebuilding Sydney and regional centres across the state neighbourhood by neighbourhood and giving councils the tools to use the special entertainment precinct model.”



The government will also be tearing up what they’ve described as “baffling” restrictions on licensed venues, which include things like “no entertainment” clauses and rules around which genre of music can be played on-site. Plus, the Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy will be granted more power to support live music and performance venues through noise complaints and other disputes.



Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Over the past few years, the first stage of reforms saw temporary outdoor dining precincts (introduced in response to Covid) made permanent, incentives for venues to host live music have increased, the Open Streets program extended (facilitating more street parties across the city), and rules around noise complaints changed (so one noise complaint can no longer see a venue shut down).



Tthe second tranche of reforms began to be introduced earlier this year, with the abolition of the ridiculous standing while drinking rule being the first cab off the rank, and the the outdated sign-up rule for RSLs and clubs across the state revoked at the start of this month. The "eyes wide open" clause will take the red tape slashing even further – making sure that Sydney's designated late-night destinations are protected against backlash.

You can find out more about the government’s plans to improve Sydney’s nightlife in our in-depth interview with NSW Premier Chris Minns. Keen to learn how your business can benefit from Sydney's emerging 24-hour economy? Head to this event next week.



