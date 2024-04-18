Inner-city surfers, rejoice. After years of anticipation, Sydney’s first-ever wave park is ready to start welcoming visitors for year-round, consistent surfing – deep in Sydney’s west. The opening date for Urbnsurf – the epic $75 million wave park – was slated for autumn 2024, and true to their word, Urbnsurf has turned on the waves. They’ll welcome visitors from Monday, May 13, and you can book your surf session over here.

Photograph: Supplied | Urbnsurf

As well as the world-class wave garden, the sprawling 3.6-hectare complex is home to a surf academy, swimming pool, skate pad and a health and wellness centre. If you’re keen to kit yourself out before you start shredding, there’s a Rip Curl retail store on site, and two food outlets from the people who brought you Potts Point stalwart The Butler, CBD hotspot Bopp and Tone and North Sydney’s beautifully executed indoor-outdoor diner Rafi.



Photograph: Supplied/Applejack Hospitality

Urbnsurf Sydney will be the second wave park from the brand, whose first operation opened in Melbourne in early 2020. Sessions at Urbnsurf Melbourne sold out pretty quickly, so it’s worth acting fast if you want to lock in a session on Sydney’s only human-made wave. Designed to accommodate up to 1,000 visitors every day, Urbnsurf Sydney is predicted to bring $250 million to the Sydney Olympic Park area over the next two decades.

Hour-long sessions are suitable for everyone from beginner surfers to certified pros, and the world-class technology means you can expect perfect waves all year round – La Nina? No worries. Pumping out 400 waves per hour, the Wavegarden technology promises to provide up to 12 perfect waves per person per session – pending personal levels of gnar (and balance). If you’re relatively new to Sydney’s sport, the team offer a range of surf lessons: from ‘Learn to Surf’ lessons to sessions dedicated to helping you perfect your turn. Seasoned surfers can book ‘Advanced’ or ‘Expert’ sessions on the bigger breaks – with only 12 surfers allowed in these sessions per hour, and an estimated personal wave count of 18 per hour.



You can plan your shred session over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:



Want the real deal? These are Sydney’s best beaches.

Prefer your aquatic activities without a board? These are Sydney’s best outdoor swimming pools.

And these are the best ocean pools in the city.