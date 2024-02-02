Grab a free Margarita this February at one of 38 bars across Sydney

With the cozzie livs in Sydney reaching dire straits, more and more bars around town are starting to sling special offers and happy hours to help Sydneysiders save some pennies. And though a $6 schooner is unquestionably a steal, you can't push prices down lower than free – which is why serious Marg devotees are in for a treat, with a mega 20,000-Margarita giveaway from the good folks at Altos Tequila. In what can only be described as the booziest Mexican wave in Australia right now, the award-winning liquor brand has teamed up with more than 100 bars and pubs around the nation to shout you the drink from Thursday, February 1 to Thursday, February 29. The great Margarita giveaway is a celebratory nod to World Margarita Day – which is set to whip Sydney drinkers into a thirsty frenzy on February 22.

Luckily for us Sydneysiders, 38 bars and pubs across NSW will be taking part. Is there a catch? Nope – although before you ask, you only get one free cocktail throughout the giveaway so don't start planning any cheeky bar crawls. All you have to do is sign up at the website, fill out your deets and you'll be sent a voucher to redeem for a free Margarita at any of the participating venues. As a bonus, you'll also go in the draw to win a free trip to Mexico – with the likelihood of winning a visit to the Margarita motherland boosted every time you share the Mexican Wave with a friend.

Just a few of the Sydney venues willing to mix a fresh, free Marg for you this month include:

Dreaming of a frosty Margarita summer sesh (and a potential trip to Mexico)? Sign up here. See you at the bar!

