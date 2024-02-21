Look, unless you have been a) living under a rock or b) not consuming any media in the past week, kept your eyes and ears shut and didn’t open your phone even for a quick peep, you will know that Taylor Swift is here in Sydney. Swift arrived in Sydneytown on Monday, February 19, following her three Melbourne shows the previous weekend. She has a few days of downtime before her Sydney leg of the Eras Tour kicks off this Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26 (are you going? If so, check out this handy guide, which covers her set list, timings and everything you need to know). Last week, we wrote about where Taylor Swift is rumoured to be staying in Sydney, and everywhere we think she will be eating – and she did end up visiting one of our predictions. Keen to take a peek at the seriously luxe room Ms Swift is allegedly staying in? Let’s go behind the walls of Crown Towers Sydney.

Photograph: Supplied/Crown Sydney

Where is Taylor Swift staying in Sydney?

As Crown Sydney is the official partner of Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour, it’s been reported that Swift will be staying at Crown Towers while she is in Sydney (did you see the Crown Towers suite she reportedly inhabited in Melbourne?).

Photograph: Supplied/Crown Sydney

Inside the luxurious Crown suite in Sydney where Taylor Swift is rumoured to be staying...

While Crown Sydney is being tight-lipped and not spilling any goss (fair enough), word on the street is that Taylor Swift is staying in Crown’s $38k a night Presidential Villa. And in the wise words of Rowan Atkinson’s character in the world’s greatest film Love Actually, this is so much more than a hotel room. It’s not even a room – the jewel in Crown’s shining crown, the Presidential Villa, is situated over two floors, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering arguably the best views in Sydney.

The villa is equipped with its own open-air terrace, private infinity pool, massage suite, butler’s quarters, fitness room, marble spa bath and king-size bedroom with ensuite. There’s also a pool table, a dining room big enough to seat ten guests, a media room and a gorgeous sun deck. All of this is designed in Crown’s signature opulent, glam and polished interiors. So is Taylor Swift staying in style in Sydney? You bloody bet she is.

Photograph: Supplied/Crown Sydney

If you're going, see you at the show! And if you missed out on tickets, lick your wounds with a staycation in Sydney – here's our guide to the best luxury hotels in town.

