Despite some backlash from those unhappy that Perry is still working with infamous producer Dr Luke (who has faced allegations from fellow artist Kesha), there are nevertheless countless KatyCats out there purring at the chance to see her live. If you just can’t resist the chance to scream the lyrics to ‘Firework’ alongside thousands of others, we’ve got all the info you need about Katy Perry’s Sydney 2025 tour.

When is Katy Perry going on her 2025 Sydney, Australia tour?

Get ready to roar, because Katy Perry will bring the Lifetimes Tour to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for one fireworks-fuelled huge night in winter 2025. The single Sydney show is set to take place on Monday, June 9 – though we’ve got a feeling additional dates will be released.

When do Katy Perry Sydney tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Katy Perry’s Sydney shows will be available on Friday, October 4 from 10am local time. That means you’ve got just over a week to get your ducks in a row.

Will there be a presale for Katy Perry's Sydney show?

For an artist this big, presale is a no-brainer. Here’s the rundown:

Telstra presale: from 10am on Friday, September 27

Snaffle presale: from 9am on Tuesday, October 3

Katy Perry Sydney ticket prices

It’s no surprise that ticket prices are still under wraps, but we’ll update this post as soon as more information comes to hand. For an arena tour of this scale, we’d guess that tickets might be a little steep.

What will the Katy Perry 2025 tour be like?

We’ve been told to expect all the hits and a high-energy singalong vibe – sounds good to us.

Everywhere else Katy Perry is playing in Australia

After kicking off her Aussie tour right in the Harbour City, Katy will head off to Melbourne for two shows on Thursday, June 12 and Friday, June 13, 2025. She’s also playing at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 17 and at Perth’s RAC Arena on June 22.



