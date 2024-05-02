Sydney
The team from The Bat & Ball Hotel
Photograph: Brewcasa

Iconic Sydney pub The Bat & Ball Hotel is being reopened by a team of hospo legends

The historic boozer on the corner of Cleveland and South Dowling Streets is reopening this winter

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Sydney has hit a six with the news that the iconic boozer The Bat & Ball Hotel, located on the corner of Cleveland and South Dowling Streets, is reopening this winter under new ownership. And these aren’t any old hands; they're well-seasoned hospitality professionals, including Rachael Paul, the previous venue manager of beloved neighbourhood spots the Golden Gully and The Sunshine Inn; Cameron Votano, the co-owner and executive chef of BTB Kirribilli and Lowkey; Zac Godbolt, the creative director and co-founder of Doom Juice and Enmore Country Club (a nominee for Time Out Sydney’s Best Casual Drinking Venue Award 2023); and Daniel McBride and Dynn Szmulewicz, the owners of Enmore Country Club, The Little Guy and The Sunshine Inn. Yeah, we know that’s a mouthful. But in short, the team knows what’s up.

It’s long been a dream for the five friends to own a pub together, and they spent time finding one with character, old-school bones, and rich history. The Bat & Ball Hotel ticked all the boxes. When they open, expect classic Aussie pub fare and booze, plus some elevated offerings. We also love that the pokies are gone.

Paul said: “We’ve all worked together a whole bunch over the years, on venues, pop-ups, and events, so we will lean heavily on that shared experience of hospitality among the five of us. It also helps that we are all great mates and love a beer together.”

Godbolt added: “It’s going to be electric. The process has already been extremely fun. Lots of hard work, but we can’t wait for that first beer when the doors open.”

(Neither can we!)

The Bat & Ball Hotel is slated to open from July to early August. We will keep you posted.

