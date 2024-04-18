Sydney
A few colourful dishes from Petermen including a fish dish
Photograph: Josh Niland

It’s official: Sydney is home to the second-best restaurant in the world

Leading international dining publication Food & Wine has just announced their Global Tastemakers Awards – and one fresh Sydney diner stood out from the rest

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Sydney is home to some truly exceptional restaurants, from the red-hued Parisian Hubert to the resplendent Bennelong under the sails, and the retro NY-style steakhouse Clam Bar. Now, an expert panel from the leading international dining publication Food & Wine has revealed the top 20 restaurants worldwide – and a Sydney restaurant has claimed the second spot. Champagne, we’re ready for you.

Josh and Julie Niland’s fresh and sophisticated diner, Petermen, has been crowned the second-best restaurant globally – and the only Aussie venue to make the coveted top 20 list. The experts praised Niland’s steadfast commitment to sustainably-sourced local seafood and his fin-to-tail cooking style. Petermen, located north of the bridge in St Leonards, also won acclaim for Niland’s innovation and creativity, seen in dishes such as empanadas filled with saltbush and bonito served with a sauce made from steeping the fish’s bones in soy sauce.

Saltbush empanadas
Photograph: Josh Niland

Food & Wine's second annual Global Tastemakers Awards aim to celebrate diverse restaurants worldwide. So, on the list you’ll find a boundary-pushing izakaya in Tokyo without a website, a contemporary Caribbean restaurant in Colombia using indigenous ingredients, and a Italian diner spotlighting vegetables and herbs – as opposed to pasta and pizza – in a historical villa. Mérito, an exciting addition to Lima’s food scene showcasing Peruvian and Venezuelan cuisine, claimed first place. Third place went to SodaBottleOpenerWala in Bombay, a colourful Iranian-inspired eatery.

When critiquing, judges looked for a perfect mix of dynamic flavours, exceptional service, and a clear personality that shines through the experience. Common themes on the top 20 list included ambitious young chefs, emphasis on local, farm-to-table, or foraged ingredients, natural vino, and a passion for sustainability. Plus, restaurants that stood out were those delving deep into the culinary traditions and history of the region, as well as those spotlighting cuisines of marginalised communities.

“All of them deliver delicious experiences that will have you ready to jump on a flight,” the judges said.

We’re not saying you should book your next overseas adventure based on this list, but we’re also not not saying it. To see who else made the cut, click here. To Petermen we go!

