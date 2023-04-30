Time Out says

Move over, oysters. The dynamite trio behind top Sydney restaurants Bistro 916 and Pellegrino 2000 is set to open a New York-style grill this week called Clam Bar, and we have never thought about those cute, salty shellfish more.

Dan Pepperell, Mikey Clift, and Andy Tyson are the powerhouses behind the charming new venture, which has taken over the former Bridge Room space in Sydney CBD, and will open its doors on Wednesday, May 3.

While Bistro 916 is an ode to Parasian bistros and Pellegrino 2000 serves some of the city’s finest ragu and tiramisu, Clam Bar is taking inspiration from the great steakhouses of New York. Australia’s stellar seafood and world-class beef will be the heroes at Clam Bar, expertly cooked on a Josper charcoal oven.

“We have some of the best produce here in Australia, and I’m so excited to give the great steakhouse a revamp,” says Tyson. Pepperell, alongside head chef Sam Galloway (formerly the head chef from Bistrot 916) will be helming the kitchen.

Expect premium cuts of meat, as well as whole fish filleted table-side, plus retro classics like oysters rockefeller (oysters cooked with a buttery and herb sauce) and prawn cocktails. There will also be a large raw bar selection and crustaceans and shellfish will be displayed on ice. Hello, clams.

Tyson’s drinks list will showcase fine American cocktails like Martinis and Manhattans, alongside a concise and punchy wine list. “Essentially [the wine list is] a mix of the great seafood whites and steak reds of the world, very menu focused with a heap of iconic producers,” says Tyson.

The three musketeers collaborated with architect Mike Hanna to freshen up the glamorous space. Inside, you’ll find plush booths and table seating; striking Murano glass sconces; art-deco chandeliers; and art works by Aussie artists Laura Jones (whose work is shortlisted in the 2023 Archibald Prize) and Nadia Hernandez, which create a luxe look and feel. Come to Clam Bar for steak and wine, and return after a show for a late-night tipple. Sounds like a clam dunk to us.

