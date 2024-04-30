You could fly from Sydney to thousands of domestic and international destinations – including Hawaii and Japan – and pay nothing for the return fare

Sydney's cloudy turn got you down? Thanks to a certain airline's birthday, a spot of winter sunshine could be more accessible than you thought. Jetstar is turning the big two-zero this year, and to mark this milestone, they’re dropping a mega ‘return for free’ sale on more than 200,000 domestic and international flights. Yep, that means Sydneysiders could soon be soaking up the sun in Hawaii for under $500, or taking in the cherry blossom in Osaka for under $550.

The super cheap ‘return for free’ sale kicks off on Wednesday, May 1 and will run for only 48 hours until Thursday, May 2. You’ll want to get clicking fast though, as flights will likely sell out earlier, with Club Jetstar members getting first dibs on the sale from noon on Tuesday, April 30.

Jetstar’s 20th birthday sale really is as simple as it sounds. You pay for the outbound flight and voila, your return fare won’t cost you a cent. Just a heads up, though: pack light as luggage isn’t included (but you can always add on check-in baggage for an extra fee).

Keen Sydney-based travellers can try their hand at snagging flights to domestic and international destinations. Travel dates differ depending on the route, but span January to March 2025 for domestic routes and June 2024 to March 2025 for international flights.

Photograph: Dallas Kilponen | Destination NSW

The cheapest flights are expected to fly off the shelves like hotcakes – including return fares from Sydney to Ballina (near Byron) from $86, and Sydney to the Gold Coast from $99.

For less than $500, you could jet set from Sydney to Honolulu and back, and if Japan’s calling your name, join the ranks of an increasing number of Aussie travellers choosing to check out Japan with $548 return flights from Sydney to Osaka.

Celebrating other people’s birthdays is arguably more fun than celebrating your own (as we learnt recently at the 25th birthday celebration of Australia’s first glamping site), and we’re totally on board for Jetstar’s 20th. You can find out more about the full list of destinations (and plan your trip accordingly) over here.



