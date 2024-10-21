Subscribe
JUST IN: Jetstar's epic two-day sale lets you score flights from Sydney across Australia for less dough than a pizza

The huge domestic sale includes flights from Sydney to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast from $26

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley
Travel & News Editor, Time Out Australia
jetstar plane
Photograph: Photograph: Pascal Borener via Pexels
Keen to get out of the city? This might be the news you’ve been waiting for. Jetstar has just dropped a massive domestic sale with 26,000 discounted flights around the country starting from $26. Yep, that’s cheaper than a pepperoni pizza or a bowl of vodka pasta these days.

Those keen to trade that pizza for a boarding pass will need to act fast. Jetstar's latest flight sale launched at 9am today (October 21) and only runs for 39 hours, finishing at 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 22. The discounted fares are for travel between late July and early September 2025, giving you the perfect excuse to plan a winter getaway. You’ll also need to be a Club Jetstar member to score these bargain flights, but if you’re a frequent flyer, the perks will pay off big time. 

Cape Byron Lighthouse
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSWCape Byron Lighthouse

So, where could your next adventure take you? You can snap up super cheap one-way flights from Sydney to sun-soaked destinations like the Sunshine CoastByron Bay and the Gold Coast, with flights to the Sunny Coast starting at $26. Prefer to be in the hustle and bustle? Jetstar is also slinging $26 fares to Brisbane, and super reduced flights to other Aussie cities (with flights across the country to Darwin starting at $149).

75 Mile Beach
Photograph: Tourism and Events Queensland | 75 Mile Beach

Winter is the perfect time to escape Australia’s whale-watching capital, with $39 one-way flights from Sydney to Hervey Bay. Other tempting discounted destinations on sale include Uluru, Busselton-Margaret River, Cairns and Darwin. You can check out Club Jetstar’s exclusive member-only sale here 

