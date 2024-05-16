New York’s cult-hit, Céline Dion-fuelled ‘Titanic’ parody is cruising into Sydney

Near, far, wherever you are… you will not want to miss this irresistibly funny parody of the biggest romantic disaster film of all time. New York’s award-winning splash hit Titanique will have its Australian premiere in Sydney this September.

An irreverent send-up of the ’90s blockbuster Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique has become one of the Big Apple’s most sought after tickets, and has extended its run multiple times since it opened in 2022. The show is set to make its maiden voyage to international waters, cruising into Surry Hills’ world-class cabaret venue The Grand Electric this September, creating a cool new space for the hottest musicals in the world.

Photograph: Michael Cassel Group/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with James Cameron’s eleven-time Oscar Award-winning hit, you get Titanique – off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘All By Myself’, and ‘To Love You More’ – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

This cult-followed show’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – in 2021 on the premium streaming service Stellar, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York. It has gone on (and on) to earn a slew of major awards. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November, 2022. Titanique became such a hit with audiences that new productions will soon play Toronto, Montreal and London.

This voyage is reminding us of a flashier, large-scale version of that interactive Sydney Fringe fave, Titanic: The Movie, The Play, or when that pub in Chippendale started making those unhinged parodies during lockdown. (Who else remembers?)

Photograph: Michael Cassel Group/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Australian Producer Michael Cassel and original Producer Eva Price are stoked to bring this unsinkable production Down Under, with Cassel saying: “We know how much Sydney loves a great night out and unabashed escapism, and Titanique is the perfect show for both of those things. We can’t wait to share this side-splittingly funny show with audiences here in an exciting new venue and give you the most incredible take on Céline Dion and Titanic you have ever seen.”

Casting for the Australian production has commenced with the full cast set to be revealed in the coming months. Tickets for the exclusive Sydney run go on sale in June with a waitlist to be first in line to see the show open now at titaniquemusical.com.au.

(PSA – if you want to warm up with some cruisy laughs in the meantime, we recommend checking out the encore performance of AJ Lamarque’s Sydney Comedy Festival hit A Beginners Guide to Gay Cruising on Friday, June 21, at Ginger’s on Oxford Street. Booking and info here.)

