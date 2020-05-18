One of Sydney's top restaurant meat suppliers now has chef-designed dinner kits

While restaurants have been closed or operating at reduced capacity, we punters have had the benefit of buying surplus produce from their suppliers. We’ve been able to get our hands on oysters destined for some the city’s best kitchens, or buy our weekly groceries through our favourite restaurants. And now Haverick Meats – which supplies the likes of Bert’s, Chophouse and Mr. Wong – is delivering restaurant-quality meat directly to your door.

Canny homecooks have long been buying from the wholesaler’s retail outlet in Banksmeadow. But in keeping with the times, Haverick hasn’t just pivoted to home delivery, it has teamed up with some of the top chefs it supplies to create precooked meal packs, dubbed the Haverick Meats Chef Series.

Here’s how it works: A new meal pack is introduced each week, and will continue to be available online for four weeks. Each pack contains four generous servings of a chef-designed meal that requires minimal finishing before serving. This week you can choose between Luke Mangan’s (Glass Brasserie, Luke’s Kitchen) slow-cooked beef cheeks with winter vegetables, persian fetta and orange couscous for $74, and Mitch Orr’s (CicciaBella) veal osso bucco ragu with fresh handmade pasta and shaved parmesan for $45.

In the next few weeks look out for packs from Sean Connolly (The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room), Mark Jensen (Red Lantern), Andy Allen (Three Blue Ducks) and Clayton Wells (Automata).

Meat and three veg never looked so good.

The Haverick Meats Chef Series is available now. Order at haverickmeatstoyou.com.au by 11pm on Monday for a Wednesday delivery.

Ps. Want more kitchen inspo? Take a livestreamed cooking class with Matt Moran.

