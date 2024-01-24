PSA: Fiji Airways is slinging super cheap flights to Asia, America and beyond

You could fly to Fiji and back for under $610, or to LA and back for under $1,050

If Sydney's recent water quality has got you craving turquoise waters, this may be the news you’re looking for – Fiji Airways is slinging super cheap flights from Australian cities to Fiji and beyond, meaning you could get to Fiji and back for under $610. The Fijian airline is offering Sydneysiders the chance to explore the 333 islands that form the country for as little as $609 return, with other discounted seats on flight routes from Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra.

If you’re keen to go further afield, Fiji Airlines is offering connecting flights from Sydney to the US, Canada and Asia – so you can tack a little tropical retreat onto your long-haul sojourn.

Return flights from Sydney to Honolulu start at $929 return, or you can fly from Sydney to Los Angeles or San Francisco (via Fiji) from $1,049 return. If you’re keen to hit the Canadian slopes, return flights from Sydney to Vancouver start at $1,489. Or, if you’re after a visit to Asia, you could fly from Sydney to Hong Kong or Tokyo for as little as $975 return – meaning more holiday cash to spend on Asian eats.

The discounted flights are available on select travel dates between February 1 2024 and December 5 2024, so even if you want to get over to the US in time for the Super Bowl, you might be in luck.

The sale runs until February 2, so you’ve got a couple of weeks to put your plans in place. You can learn more and plan your trip over here.

RECOMMENDED: