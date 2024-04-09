You could fly from Sydney to Ballina (Byron) for $119, or from Sydney to Hobart from $155

If you’re having a quarter-year crisis (yep, it’s already April), then perhaps it’s time to pack your bags and book an impromptu trip. You’ll want to act fast though, as Qantas has just launched a surprise sale with discounts on more than one million seats across 100 domestic routes. Trip to Byron Bay, anyone?

This sale comes hot on the heels of Qantas’ new Classic Plus rewards seats expansion, which will see the airline release more than 20 million more Frequent Flyer seats each year on international flights. Though you only have 72 hours to snap up seats, with the sale ending just before midnight on April 11.



While saving up your annual leave for next year’s "tomato girl" summer in Europe, you can book a (half-the-price) domestic getaway for just $105 one-way (for travel from May to December 2024). There are more than 60 dreamy locations to fight over, with 30 routes on sale for under $150.

Sydneysiders can fly to destinations like the Gold Coast, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Hobart, Launceston, Adelaide and more for less than $200. If you’re keen to head further afield, you could even travel to Alice Springs, Perth, Broome and more for between $300 and $500.

On top of checked baggage, complimentary food and free wifi, passengers will also score complimentary alcoholic drinks on all domestic flights from midday onwards. You can jump on the sale here.





