Sydney Harbour councils are calling for more netted pools for shark-safe harbour swimming

Although our harbour's home to a reported 78 private swimming pools (!), there are only 20 for the public to enjoy

As a city surrounded by water, it’s no surprise that swimming is one of Sydney’s top activities. And although our harbour is home to a reported 78 private swimming pools (yep, areas cordoned off with netting by the residents of harbourside homes), there are currently only 20 publicly accessible pools in Sydney Harbour. Following the devastating recent shark attack in Elizabeth Bay, councils in Sydney’s harbourside suburbs are calling for more public netted swimming areas – so Sydneysiders who don’t happen to have harbour access from their garden can take a shark-safe dip.

While our city's ocean pools offer safe swimming opportunities on the ocean side, the harbour is becoming an increasingly dangerous place to swim – with cleaner, warmer conditions attracting more sharks. The popularity of Double Bay’s Redleaf (home to Murray Rose Pool), the pool at Clontarf Beach and Parsley Bay (among others) prove the appeal of netted harbour pools. And though they seem like a relatively easy way to bring leisure spots to Sydney’s harbourside suburbs, councils are having to push hard for more netted swimming spots to be installed.

Back in 2021, Lord Mayor Clover Moore announced a concept to turn Sydney harbour into a “swimmer’s paradise”, citing Elizabeth Bay’s Beare Park as one of the most easily achievable sites for the installation of a netted pool. However, a city spokesperson explained that pollution levels within the harbour, particularly after rainfall, are too high.



Though the water quality of Sydney Harbour has improved significantly over the past several years (even allowing for safe swimming at this surreal cove in the centre of the city), pollution is still cited as an argument against installing more netted swimming pools in the harbour, with the government describing poor water quality as “the biggest obstacle to turning this idea into a reality”.

Instances of shark attacks in Sydney Harbour are low, though of course entering at dusk or dawn (the times of day when sharks are known to be on the hunt), especially after rain, can increase the risk.



“We should be looking to address the current inequitable access to recreational water activities throughout Sydney and NSW – both on the basis of geography and exclusivity,” says NSW Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully. Yes, we should, Scully.

In the meantime, get your certified shark-safe aquatic fix at one of our city’s best outdoor swimming pools.

RECOMMENDED: