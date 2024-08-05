Subscribe
Sydney has ranked in the top 40 cities in the world to live, work and visit

Some studies look at the best places to live, others to visit, and others to work – this one looked at all three factors combined

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Sydney
Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Daniel Tran
Despite its stunning coastline, relative safety, world-class dining scene and abundant natural beauty, Sydney cops a lot of flack when it comes to being “liveable”. After all, our property market was recently revealed to be the second most expensive in the world, and the housing crisis in Sydney is affecting us more than any other Aussie city (with a declining birth rate one of the effects). But, according to new research by global consulting firm Resonance, Sydney is among the best cities in the world to live, work and visit – so whether you’re just stopping by or settled in for good, by relative terms, the Emerald City isn’t a bad place to be.

Some studies look at the best places to live, others to visit, and others to work – this one looked at all three factors combined. To do this, Resonance first identified the 100 most popular cities in the world based on tourist appeal, quality of life and work life. And although Sydney recently ranked as the tenth most desirable city in the world for professionals looking to relocate, it seems the other categories are bringing our score down – with Sydney ranking at number 35 on the list of the best cities to live, work and visit for 2024 (a little lower than Melbourne, which came in spot 31.

Next, the researchers assessed more than 270 cities that are home to more than one million residents, then used 24 different subcategories (everything from walkability to educational attainment) to rank each city under three main pillars: prosperity, livability and lovability.

London comes out on top – taking the crown as the best city in the world to live, work and visit (according to Resonance's data) for the ninth year running, followed by Paris and New York, respectively. Melbourne was the Aussie city highest on the list, followed by Sydney four spots lower.

Mahon Pool at the northern end of Maroubra Beach
Photograph: Anna Kucera


Sydney is currently sitting at number 35 – but we think there’s a lot of space for us to grow based on the subcategories used to form the rankings. The “liveability” pillar takes into account biking routes and airport connectivity, and soon we’re scoring a whole new international airport and, of course, a new fast rail network. Plus, under the “loveabilty” pillar, a city’s nightlife is considered, and Sydney's is moving in the right direction post-lockout laws and with a lot of nightlife reform in the works. With all this in mind, we’ve got high hopes for a better spot in the rankings in 2025. In the meantime…

These are the 100 best cities to live, work and visit in 2024:

  1. London, England
  2. Paris, France
  3. New York City
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Singapore
  6. Dubai, UAE
  7. San Francisco
  8. Barcelona, Spain
  9. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  10. Seoul, South Korea
  11. Rome, Italy
  12. Prague, Czech Republic
  13. Madrid, Spain
  14. Berlin, Germany
  15. Los Angeles, California
  16. Chicago, Illinois
  17. Washington, D.C.
  18. Beijing, China
  19. Istanbul, Turkey
  20. Dublin, Ireland
  21. Vienna, Austria
  22. Milan, Italy
  23. Toronto, Canada
  24. Boston, Massachusetts
  25. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  26. Budapest, Hungary
  27. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  28. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  29. Stockholm, Sweden
  30. Munich, Germany
  31. Melbourne, Australia
  32. Lisbon, Portugal
  33. Zurich, Switzerland
  34. Seattle, Washington
  35. Sydney, Australia
  36. Doha, Qatar
  37. Brussels, Belgium
  38. San Jose, California
  39. Bangkok, Thailand
  40. Warsaw, Poland
  41. Copenhagen, Denmark
  42. Taipei, Taiwan
  43. Austin, Texas
  44. Oslo, Norway
  45. Osaka, Japan
  46. Hong Kong, China
  47. Tel Aviv, Israel
  48. Athens, Greece
  49. Frankfurt, Germany
  50. Vancouver, Canada

