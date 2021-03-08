The best things to do in Sydney this week: March 8-14

Autumn is in full swing and Sydneysiders are celebrating the fact that all lockout law restrictions have finally come to an end this week. If you’re not already too busy making the most of the best bars in Sydney’s CBD and beyond, or recollecting yourself after the momentous Sydney Mardi Gras Parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground, our city has more to offer.

You can take your pick of our full list of this week's great activities in Sydney here, but to keep you streamlined, we’ve cherry-picked a few of the best things to do this week so you don't have to.

When the IMAX-sized Van Gogh Alive immersive experience landed in Sydney last year, it was the talk of the town. Following swiftly in its footsteps, sunflowers the size of a house make way for Monet’s 'Water Lilies' dancing across multiple giant screens as this experience opens on Friday, March 12. Whether or not you prefer inspecting real-life brushstrokes to this super screen version, you can expect this experience to be busy and packing plentiful selfie opportunities.

If the aforementioned experience has you hungry for more experiences fashioned around the Dutch post-impressionist painter, you’re in luck. Sydney’s alternative theatre scene is serving up this immersive show where audience members can wander freely through Redfern’s 107 Projects for 90-minutes, in which you bear witness to the final eight years of the great artist’s turbulent life.

After tickets were snapped up faster than you can shake a tail feather for the Opera House’s free outdoor dance classes, the crew is keeping it pumping by offering a range of open-air fitness classes in March and April. These classes in HIIT, Pilates and yoga aren’t free, but the opportunity to do a downward dog in the shadow of the Opera House is pretty priceless.

In a post-lockdown city, we’re seeing venues pack a whole experience into your night out. Where bookings are timed and all drinking and eating must be seated, some venues are leaning into dinner and a show to draw crowds, whereas upstairs at the Wonderland bar in Kings Cross they’re transforming the space into a fully interactive themed experience – the latest of which is a wild west saloon. Giddy up!

While International Women’s Day (March 8) falling on the Monday after Sydney Mardi Gras meant that there were quite a few attendees still shaking off glitter from the fallout of the parade at events on Sunday (and let's be real, Monday as well), this event on Sunday, March 14, gives attendees more of a run-up. This symposium led by community-building organisation We Are the Mainstream is designed by and for women of colour.

