The best things to do in Sydney this weekend: February 19-21

Between Mark Zuckerberg’s one-man war against Aussie media (including yours truly) and this weekend’s soggy forecast courtesy of Miss La Niña, these are uncertain times. But here at Time Out, we know two things to be true: that come rain or shine, there’s still a helluva lot to see, do and enjoy in this glittering emerald city of ours; and that your time is very, very precious.

For those enjoy the burden of choice, we’ve created a round-up of the best ways to spend your Friday to Sunday, right here, which you can peruse at your leisure. But if you simply don’t have time to waste, we’ve taken the liberty of putting together this cheat sheet with the essential experiences to add to your weekend to-do list. We’re talking cake battles, cocktail tricks and high culture on a low budget. Let’s get into it.

Less battle royale and more batter royal icing, the stakes are high and cakes are higher at the Big Bake, Sydney’s first competitive baking competition. Anyone can get in on the action, whether you’re card-carrying cake boss or a baking beginner. And is anyone honestly a loser at an event where everyone gets to consume copious amounts of sugar?

Radley’s Café & Bar, 273 George St, Sydney 2000. Various times. $50. Feb 19-21.

Potts Point’s newest pizza joint is a buzzy, casual eatery that took Monopole’s old digs after it flew the neighbourhood for its light and airy new CBD premises. Ria isn’t like most pizza places. The food menu is limited to seven perfected hero items: four pizzas with a tomato base, three on a white base and one with pesto. By contrast, the wine list is epic, with drops by the glass and bottles of all varieties from trusted vintages to natural surprises.

Ria Pizza, 71A Macleay St, Potts Point 2016. 02 8080 9640. riapizza.com.au.

Ring in the Year of the Ox with a 90-minute culinary adventure through the streets of Hurstville. You’ll be sampling a true feast from the East: freshly steamed dumplings, sweet and milky bubble teas and fiery radish cakes, as well as all sorts of morsels from Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese cuisine. Once you’ve had your fill, you can enjoy Little Lunar, an evening of bite-sized samplers showcasing traditional Asian arts.

Sydney CBD, 2000. Various times. $44. Until Feb 27.

The marvellous mixologists of top CBD cocktail lounge Maybe Sammy will be sharing the tricks of their trade at the Museum of Contemporary Art this Friday. You’ll be provided with all the kit of booze you’ll need to mix up the perfect cocktail, under the watchful eyes of the Maybe Sammy bar team. And once you’ve sipped your very own tipple, you can take a trip around the galleries, which will be open until 9pm.

MCA Café and Sculpture Terrace, 140 George St, the Rocks 2000. 6.30pm. $20. Feb 19.

While hard seltzer might be this summer’s signature beverage, last year’s drink of choice, the frosé (that’s frozen rosé to those not already in the know) is still a popular choice when the mercury rises. At this Willy Wonka-esque DIY frosé bar you can let your creativity run wild. Perhaps you’ll opt for a classy sprinkling of dried fruits and hibiscus, or you’ll get your inner child hammered on a frosé garnished with sour gummy worms and fairy floss. Whichever way you swing, the drinks are bottomless, so why not enjoy the best of both worlds?

Untied, Lvl 4 rooftop, Exchange Place, 400 Barangaroo Ave, Sydney 2000. All day. $39. Until Feb 28.

Enjoy some live DJ beats and few drinks at the Sunday session with the most quintessential Sydney view around. From 3-10pm at the Opera Bar, you can marvel at the Sydney Harbour Bridge while the likes of Simon Caldwell, Kali, Lauren Hansom and Ayebatonye spin those tunes. There will also be live performances from top local talents, and a specially curated menu of six house-made Patrón tequila cocktails to ensure you see the weekend out right.

Opera Bar, Lower Concourse, Bennelong Point, Sydney 2000. From 3pm. Free. Until Feb 28.

