Timeout

Biennale of Sydney 2024 announcement
Photograph: Supplied/Joshua Morris | Cosmin Costinaș (co-artistic director), Serwah Attafuah, William Yang, Kirtika Kain, and Inti Guerrero (co-artistic director)

The Biennale of Sydney announces 2024 theme and first batch of artists

Australia’s biggest contemporary art event is gearing up for a huge celebration of revelry and resistance

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross
Attention art lovers and city explorers, we have news for you. The Biennale of Sydney has today announced the curatorial vision and first 39 artists for their 24th edition – titled Ten Thousand Suns. The largest contemporary art event of its kind in Australia, the Biennale of Sydney is a major international contemporary art festival that takes over various galleries and locations around the city every two years. 

The Biennale will be held over three months from March 9 June 10, 2024. And, as always, it will be totally free to explore.  

What is the theme for the 2024 Biennale of Sydney?

Led by artistic directors Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero, the 24th Biennale of Sydney –  titled Ten Thousand Suns – proposes celebration as both a method and a source of joy, produced in common and broadly shared. With an exhibition of contemporary art at its core, the event will draw inspiration from histories of queer resistance and of coming-together to thrive in the face of injustice.

“Next year’s Biennale works across time periods, beyond the borders separating cultural practices rooted in different genealogies, and from all continents,” said Costinaș and Guerrero. “The exhibition owes a profound debt to the rich heritage of what is known today as Australia, especially to the struggles and practices in which First Nations communities and migrants have faced and played key roles.”

Which artists are participating in the Biennale of Sydney in 2024?

The first announcement of artists includes the likes of ground-breaking Ashanti/Australian digital artist and Time Out Future Shaper Serwah Attafuah; acclaimed social history photographer and national treasure William Yang  who is praised for his work recording the emergent gay community and Sydney party scene over the decades. Additionally, we'll see internationally acclaimed Indigenous contemporary artist Tracey Moffat, who is known for her work in film collage and photography; and Delhi-born, Sydney-based artist Kirtika Kain, who examines caste and identity through diverse alchemical and experimental printmaking processes. The full list of artists announced so far can be found at biennaleofsydney.art/first announcement

Serwah Attafuah artist’Photograph: Nigel Kippers | Serwah Attafuah

Sydney’s exquisitely designed contemporary performance hub, Phoenix Central Park, is joining powers with the Biennale in 2024, presenting a program of contemporary music alongside the exhibition, which responds to the works on display and complements the theme. Expanding beyond its multi-award-winning home in Chippendale, audiences can expect Phoenix's boundary-pushing curatorial footprint to be translated to exciting new locations, with a line-up of bold and performative music experiences. 

Who are the curators for the Biennale of Sydney in 2024?

Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero are frequent collaborators, and their exhibitions embrace the multiplicities of people’s viewpoints, reflected in the unique experiences and possibilities that art can provide, inviting people to challenge and be challenged, to learn and celebrate together. Romanian-born Costinaș was the curator of the Romanian Pavilion for the 59th Venice Biennale (2022), and Colombian-born Guerrero was a tutor of the Curatorial Studies programme at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts-KASK, Ghent, and the artistic director of bap - bellas artes projects, Manila (2018-2022).

For the 24th Biennale of Sydney, Australia’s vibrant communities are central to Costinaș and Guerrero’s thinking, while also seeing the Biennale as a place that reaffirms the urgency for international dialogue. 

The full 24th Biennale of Sydney program, including locations and full list of participating artists, will be announced later this year. Stay up to date at biennaleofsydney.art.

