This historic Sydney hotel has just opened its doors after a $70-million makeover

When it opened its doors back in 1966, Sofitel Sydney Wentworth was Sydney’s very first five-star hotel – welcoming a glittering guest list that ranged from royals to movie stars. As time ticked by, the historic hotel in the heart of Sydney began to lose a little of its sparkle – with age taking its toll. After a mega site-wide refurbishment, Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is back in a big way – re-establishing itself among Sydney’s top luxury stays thanks to a recent $70-million makeover. Here’s what you can expect at the new iteration of this inner-city giant.

Plans for the luxury hotel’s relaunch were revealed earlier this year, with the foodie offering (brought to life by House Made Hospitality – the people behind Sydney faves including Apollonia and Martinez) the jewel in its crown. Sam Panetta, General Manager of Sofitel Sydney Wentworth stated the hotel’s ambitions to “set a new standard for Australia’s hotel dining scene by offering a world-class variety of venues all located in the one luxury destination.”

Based on what we can see so far, it looks like that mission has been met – even if it did help see the budget increase by a neat $10 mill (the renovations were estimated to cost $60 million back in February).

Photograph: Supplied | Sofitel Sydney Wentworth

Architecture and interior design firm FK were tasked with redesigning the hotel to embody the essence of ‘Modern Heritage’ – combining ’60s design features with a minimalist contemporary style. At the newly shiny site, guests can expect to arrive into a gleaming brass-trimmed lobby – designed to honour the building’s 1960s DNA and illuminated by a striking light feature. All 436 guest rooms and suites have been given a similarly substantial glow-up, with grand heritage features nodding to the hotel’s golden era set against soft curves and neutral tones. Other freshly renovated spaces in the hotel include a vast new health and wellness space (with more details to come as the final touches are made), a members club and more than 15 event spaces including a 750-person ballroom.

Photograph: Supplied | Sofitel Sydney Wentworth

On the dining front, guests will find a multi-venue drinking and dining precinct within the Wentworth’s walls – complete with two restaurants, two bars and one of Sydney's largest outdoor terrace bars. We’ll leave our Food and Drink Editor Avril Treasure to keep you posted on what to expect there.

Final completion is set for November, so you’ve got a few weeks to plan your Sydney staycation.



