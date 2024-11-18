ICYMI, Chippendale this year ranked as the seventh coolest neighbourhood in the whole world, on Time Out's annual global list – edging out hip and happening suburbs across New York, Paris, London, Berlin and Tokyo. And, going by information from the real estate insiders over at Domain, more and more people want to call this suburb home. So, what sets this inner Sydney locale apart – and what will it cost you to live there?

“Chippo”, as the locals call it, was once an industrial area. Today, it's evolved into a hip enclave filled with creative spaces, boutique stores, trendy eateries and a community vibe. As for its population, it's a mix of university students (due to its proximity to UTS and Sydney Uni), and young professionals looking to live close to the Sydney CBD.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

Given its young population of students and up-and-coming professionals, most of Chippendale's residents are renters. The median weekly rent is $1,095 for a house or $820 for an apartment. The median unit price is $850,000, with studio apartments coming in relatively cheap – by Sydney standards – at around $500,000 to $600,000. Sounds like a lot, but – despite its proximity to the city, and the cool factor – it's a fair bit cheaper than nearby Surry Hills, where the median unit price is $70,000 more to buy. In fact, data published early this year found that Chippendale is the eighth cheapest suburb within 10km of Sydney's CBD to buy in. You'd want to get in fast before everyone else.

Chippendale has a lot going for it, including the potential for a thrifty lifestyle. Sure, there are fine-dining options (think Ester and Longshore) – but turn off Kensington Street and enter Spice Alley, where you'll find the closest thing the city's got to a hawker-style market, with cheap and cheerful Asian stalls where you can order food to enjoy with BYO booze. On Kensington Street itself, head to Str'Eats Pasta Bar, where you can get a plate of pasta for $10. That said, you've never got an excuse not to cook at home, because you can easily duck over to do your supermarket shopping in the greenery-covered Central Park Mall.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

If you’re a culture vulture, have a browse at the quirky White Rabbit Gallery that houses contemporary Chinese art, or enter the ballot to watch any of the eclectic performance offerings at Phoenix (for free). Or just sit in or wander through one of Chippendale's green areas, which is always full of dog-walkers and has a nice community buzz.



