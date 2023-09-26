A Sydney restaurant has won Australia’s Wine List of the Year

The best vino list in the whole country is right here in the Emerald City

Get out your wine glasses and get ready to swirl: a Sydney restaurant has taken home the ultimate grape juice award in the country, and yes, we are thirsty. The Bentley Group’s waterfront restaurant Cirrus has won Australia’s Wine List of the Year at the 30th anniversary of Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards.

Cirrus sommeliers Polly Mackarel and Nick Hildebrandt were also both awarded the Judy Hirst Award for being the sommeliers responsible for the winning list. Bravo.

Australia’s Wine List of the Year judge and wine writer Jane Faulkner said: “This is a spectacular, innovative and thrilling list showcasing 1,200 special bottles, with 50 by the glass. Plenty of joy and difference on each page.”

Sydney favourites Mr Wong, Bennelong and Woodcut were all finalists alongside Cirrus for the coveted top spot.

A prestigious and well-respected annual event, the Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards is judged by 32 of the world’s most respected vino industry talents from Down Under and across the globe – including four Master Sommeliers and seven Masters of Wine (basically, Big Deals in the wine world). The Awards celebrate the country’s passionate sommeliers and venue owners, and help foster a robust wine culture in the country.

Here are the winners of Best Wine List in each state:

Best Wine List NSW: Cirrus Dining

Best Wine List VIC: Gimlet at Cavendish House

Best Wine List ACT: Italian & Sons

Best Wine List QLD: Agnes

Best Wine List SA: Restaurant Botanic

Best Wines List TAS: Peppina

Best Wine List WA: The Shorehouse

Other notable winners include Woodcut for Australia’s Best Restaurant Wine List - Hotel; Where’s Nick for Australia’s Best Wine Bar List; Quay for Australia’s Best Champagne List; Bistecca for Australia’s Best Listing of Italian Wines; and Café Sydney for Australia’s Best Listing of Australian Wines. You can check out all the winners here.

We’re raising our glass to you, winners, and making a booking at Cirrus, stat.

