Hoyts daybed
Photograph: Supplied | Hoyts

You can now watch movies from next-level daybeds in these Sydney cinemas

The new super-comfy seating set-up is available at select Hoyts cinemas across Sydney

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
In excellent news for the lazy movie-goers among us, Hoyts cinemas across Sydney have launched new daybeds. The super-comfy seats (a sofa-like setup, designed to seat up to three) are now available to book at 15 locations across Australia and New Zealand, including Hoyts Blacktown, Hoyts Chatswood Mandarin, Hoyts Chatswood Westfield, Hoyts Eastgardens, Hoyts Erina, Hoyts Green Hills, Hoyts Mt Druitt and Hoyts Wetherill Park.

Located at the front of cinemas, these luxe seats give you uninterrupted views of the screen – so you get home-style comforts, but with thenext-level sound and visual experience.

Hoyts daybed
Photograph: Supplied | Hoyts

 

You can book a daybed for yourself and two guests, or reserve the whole zone for an upgraded viewing party.

Learn more and book in some movie time over here.


Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

These are our favourite cinemas in Sydney.

Prefer a live show? Here’s the best theatre on in Sydney at the moment.

Want more fun? Here’s what’s on in Sydney this weekend.

