You can now watch movies from next-level daybeds in these Sydney cinemas

In excellent news for the lazy movie-goers among us, Hoyts cinemas across Sydney have launched new daybeds. The super-comfy seats (a sofa-like setup, designed to seat up to three) are now available to book at 15 locations across Australia and New Zealand, including Hoyts Blacktown, Hoyts Chatswood Mandarin, Hoyts Chatswood Westfield, Hoyts Eastgardens, Hoyts Erina, Hoyts Green Hills, Hoyts Mt Druitt and Hoyts Wetherill Park.

Located at the front of cinemas, these luxe seats give you uninterrupted views of the screen – so you get home-style comforts, but with thenext-level sound and visual experience.



You can book a daybed for yourself and two guests, or reserve the whole zone for an upgraded viewing party.

Learn more and book in some movie time over here.



