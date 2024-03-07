Sydney
Bar Infinita

  • Gordon
Sydney’s North Shore has a new Italian diner and bar with eats by a former Firedoor and Ormeggio chef and drinks curated by the owner of Paski

A modern Italian diner and wine bar with a former Firedoor and Ormeggio chef leading the kitchen is now open in Gordon in Sydney’s Upper North Shore. The impressive talent doesn't stop there – Bar Infinita’s wine list has been curated by Giorgio de Maria, who is the brains behind killer Darlinghurst wine bar Paski Vineria Popolare.

Born in Naples, head chef Francesco Lervolino’s menu reads like a love letter to Italy with a modern twist, with hand-made pastas, cheese and antipasto gracing the pages. At the heart of the kitchen is a wood oven where Lervolino will be cooking quality steaks – including an impressive Riverina black Angus T-bone bistecca alla fiorentina – allowing the meat to develop a delicious char and smoky flavour. Other standouts include grilled octopus with romesco sauce, shishito peppers, and ’nduja; short rib croquettes with tarragon aioli; and lobster linguini with bisque and basil. For dolce, go for either Nonna’s tiramisu or the Amalfi Coast lemon mousse. House-made Limoncello, Amalfi Sours and vino by Paski’s owner Giorgio de Maria make up the cracking booze list.

Giant Design Consultants are behind the modern and good-looking space, which features a terrazzo floor, burgundy seating, cream tiles and beautiful wooden furniture, as a nod to the colours of Italy. Family photos of owner and long-time local Taran Tamana – who is also behind Avenue Road Cafe in Mosman – dress the walls, bringing a nostalgic, homey touch.

Bar Infinita is close to Gordon Train Station, making it an easy option to la dolce vita.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best Italian restaurants in Sydney right now.

Check out our guide to the coolest wine bars in town.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
10 St Johns Ave
Gordon
Sydney
2072
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 4.30-10pm; Fri 4.30-11pm; Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-10pm
