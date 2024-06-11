Sydney
Timeout

Ciel

People sitting in a restaurant
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The Hills District is set to welcome an opulent rooftop restaurant by a Michelin-trained chef

After training in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world and accruing a couple of awards under his belt, chef Joshua Mason is unveiling his second restaurant in The Hills, joining fine diner, Quoi Dining. Ciel, with its imported green-stone bar from Argentina and custom DJ booths, is set to impress when it opens this winter.

Ciel is slated to swing open its doors this August with the goal of “bringing vibrancy and excitement back to the northwest of Sydney” – and bookings are now open.

The menu revolves around chef Mason’s Sicilian heritage so anticipate a lot of beautiful seafood, including Australian fish. A custom-made grill and charcoal oven will ensure that whether you’ve ordered from the land or the sea, the Mediterranean food will be deliciously smoky and rich. 

Nurse afternoon cocktails overlooking the green, green grass of the Castle Hill Country Club, or knock back oysters while enjoying the twinkling lights of the distant CBD. With its brass and stone decor and moody neutrals, we could think of worse places for a classy tipple. 

The restaurant will be pumping life into the area, opening seven days a week. There are both indoor and outdoor spaces on the rooftop like the balcony lounge, and a private room for swanky functions.  

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
7 Maitland Place
Norwest
Sydney
2153
Contact:
View Website
