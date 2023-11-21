Time Out says

A three-Michelin star trained chef, a rocking $75 set menu and a smart-looking space should lure you to check out Sydney's hot new spot, Folly’s

Hospitality guns and long-time mates Lachy Sturrock and Sam Smith have teamed up to open Folly’s Bar and Bistro, a smart-looking neighbourhood venue, now found on Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

Named after nearby Folly Point in Cammeray, the 130-seater has taken over the former site of Epoque Belgian Beer Cafe on Miller Street, and the beautiful original timber flooring and chequered tiles remain. Maroon-banquette seating, a terrazzo-topped bar and wine bottle-lined walls make up the slick space.

Sturrock has drawn on his experience as the former group bars manager at Applejack Hospitality (Rafi, Bopp and Tone) to create a succinct yet considered cocktail list which features Aussie spirits with things like charred peach, stewed strawberry and clarified watermelon. Standouts include the Rise and Fall with Rhubi Mistelle Rhubarb, sweet vermouth, blood orange cordial and prosecco; and the Barrel of Laughs with Morris Whiskey, Okar Island Bitter, charred peach, lemon and Capital Brewing Co’s Hang Loose Juice New England IPA.

The Med-leaning menu has been created by three-Michelin star trained chef Antonio “Ace” Espiritu, who spent timing honing his knife skills in France’s L'Oustau de Baumanière, before stints at Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, A’Mare and Fauna here in Sydney.

There’s a bunch of great snacks to get the evening started at Folly’s, including Sydney rock oysters with Four Pillars Yuzu Gin, lychee and cucumber; salumi plate with prosciutto, mortadella, bresaola, cornichons and guindilla peppers; and grilled lamb skewers with chimichurri and lemon. Plus, there are larger plates of veggies, pasta, meat and fresh fish. Rigatoni alla vodka, and grilled spatchcock with charred leeks and yoghurt would be our picks.

With 18 vinos by the glass and a rocking $75 set menu, Folly’s Bar and Bistro may become your new midweek go-to.

