Time Out says

This bold and striking new venue is run by an all-star team including a former 6Head chef and an ex-Sokyo sommelier

The hospitality guns behind Paddington’s Royal Hotel and the Toxteth in Glebe have expanded their footprint with the opening of a dazzling new dining destination in Sydney’s South. Located just a 20-minute drive from the city in One Hurstville Plaza, this impressive 350-capacity venue houses both an elevated pub and a luxe fine diner.

Locals are pretty lucky to call Humphrey’s Hotel their new locale. Instead of your average pub grub like cheeseburgers with chips or lamb chops with mash, you can cut into wasabi-powder pork cutlets, steak frites or a premium dry-aged beef burger. Grab a pint and find a chair on Humphrey’s bright all-weather terrace or if it’s game day, set up in the relaxed sports bar.

Now to the main event – Hatch. The light-filled dining room brings a breath of fresh air to Hurstville with its Mediterranean-inspired menu designed by executive chef Scott Greve (ex-6Head). He embraces the restaurant’s close proximity to paddocks and the sea, plating up the finest seafood and meats, like Appellation oysters with today’s estuary, tequila and finger lime mignonette; venison tartare with crostini and hot sauce cured egg yolk; or slow cooked pigs head fritti with hollandaise and pork jus.

For those extra special nights, there’s Hatch’s signature caviar cornettos with crème fraiche and black garlic aioli, along with premium steaks or a whole Sydney Rock lobster to share.

Former Sokyo sommelier Theo Nguyen has crafted a 250-strong wine list to pair with Greve’s food, including a premium red wine library overlooking the bar. Send the night off in style with a cocktail or two including the Vibe Check with Bulldog Gin, Belsazar rosé vermouth, prosecco and earl grey syrup; or the complex Fig Wow-Wow with Wild Turkey 81 bacon-fat-washed bourbon whiskey, Domaine De Canton, fig jam, yuzu, cloudy apple juice, cracked pepper and sea salt spray.

Whether you’re dressing up for Wagyu and a wine or dressing down for snacks and a Spritz, you’ll have no problem finding a place to relax at Humphrey’s.

RECOMMENDED:

For something a bit less pubby, see our picks of the best bars in town