If there's one thing that's bound to get Sydney hearts racing, it's the announcement of a new Turkish restaurant. We can't get enough of them, what with the recent opening of Maydanoz in the CBD, cult favourite Anason down in Barangaroo, and let's not forget Sultan's Table over in Enmore, providing late night revelers the respite they need from a night on the sauce.

But Turkish cuisine isn't all kebab shops and pide. The ancient culture has an absolute wealth of history and flavours to draw down on and excitingly, we've got a new joint to add to the list. Izgara is a luxe new ocakbasi-style eatery opening up in Potts Point on June 21.

Ocakbasi, which roughly stranslates to "stand by the grill" leaves little to the imagination, with everything getting a lick from the massive grills that dominate the kitchen, from which guests are served directly by the chefs. The meat-heavy menu will have diners chomping down on thinly sliced lamb belly on smoked egglants, and a yoghurt based kebab with shredded lamb shoulder and foamy butter known as Iskender.

The fitout is inspired by 1960s Turkish cabaret, with a moody burgundy and stained oak palate, antique mirrors and heavy marble-topped tables.

But wait, there's more. Izgara knows how to party so they've brought their own bar to the plate. The speakeasy-style watering hole will open right next door (exact date TBC) so if you don't manage to score one of the 35 seats at the restaurant, you can still have a tipple or two.

The waitlist is filling up fast so if you want a taste of the latest, head to the Izgara website here to make a booking.