Timeout

Lima

  Restaurants
  Dawes Point
  The inside of Lima
    Photograph: Supplied
  Ceviche at restaurant Lima
    Photograph: Supplied
  Owners Luis Guzman and chef Hector Chunga
    Photograph: Supplied
  Colourful dishes at Lima restaurant
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Japanese and Peruvian flavours come together at this CBD spot by the team behind Warike

Let’s face it – fusion can be hit or miss. When it’s the latter, it can leave guests saying to themselves, “If it ain’t broke…” But when it works, say at LuMi Dining for example (where Italian dishes get remixed with a Japanese twist), the result can be an eye-opening, brilliant and transcendent experience. And that's just after the snack course.

Of late, we’re seeing more chefs flex their creative muscles, with menus showcasing influences from different cultures. At Bistro Nido, French classics come together with Japanese touches, and the recently opened Ito sees Italian and Japanese cuisines married. (One could deduce that Japanese food is gold-tier when it comes to food quality, so it makes sense that everyone wants in on the action.)

Now, there’s another spot for you to check out, called Lima. It brings together Peruvian ingredients and techniques with Japanese – the mix is known as Nikkei cuisine.

Found in Walsh Bay, the venue formerly known as Folklor has been transformed into a moody 100-seater spot. Lima is sister restaurant to Surry Hills’ Peruvian restaurant Warike, and it’s also owned by Luis Guzman and chef Hector Chunga. Chunga has drawn on his heritage, as well as his time spent cooking at the Peruvian Embassy in Japan, to craft the menu.

Lima serves up ceviche, tiraditos (Peruvian-style sashimi) and charcoal-grilled skewers known as “anticuchos”. Highlights include market-fresh ceviche with sweet potato, tiger’s milk, banana plantain and rocoto (a small pepper); seafood tacos with Peruvian seafood rice and nori rice crackers; and beef tenderloin with anticuchera sauce (made with garlic, onion and coriander) and potatoes.

Inspired by Lima’s bohemian Barranco bars (where I may have knocked back a Pisco Sour or three myself), Lima's interior features jet-black furniture, a colourful graffiti mural and a pretty cherry blossom art installation above the bar.

To celebrate the gear change, Lima will be hosting Ceviche Happy Hour every Tuesday through Friday from 5-6 pm, where they are slashing $20 off ceviche. Plus, you can get a glass of vino for $5.

Will Lima stand the test of time? Only one way to find out.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Shop 7
16 Hickson Rd
Dawes Point
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5-10pm; Fri-Sat noon-3pm, 5-11pm; Sun noon-3pm, 5-9pm
