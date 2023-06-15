Time Out says

Legendary Melbourne coffee roaster Padre Coffee has made the move to the bright side, opening up its first ever Sydney concept store in Paddington’s Five Ways. Not sure what a concept store is? Basically, the new Padre Coffee space is a heaven for coffee lovers, with an espresso bar, self-serve taps for hot filter and cold brew, a retail section so you can shop Padre’s signature espresso blends and home-brewing equipment, and a whole section dedicated to learning and training – all under the one roof. Coffee geeks, drink your heart out.

Of course, all of this coffee drinking will be hungry work. Thankfully, Padre will be stocked up with tasty pastries and fresh bread from Staple Bread & Necessities; day-making Portuguese tarts from Tuga Pastries; and cookies from Cut Lunch Deli.

Head of Padre Coffee NSW Ben White says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to share the Padre Coffee vision and brand with Sydney coffee lovers. Our blends have garnered a strong following with online buyers across the city’s eastern suburbs and CBD, so we’re looking forward to now having a dedicated space for our coffee drinkers to enjoy their daily cup.”

The sleek and sunlit Paddington spot joins Padre Coffee’s two roasteries and five stores in Melbourne and Noosa. Inside, you’ll find chocolate-coloured floorboards and plenty of stools calling your name.

To celebrate the opening, Padre Coffee is slinging a limited-release, single origin coffee that’s only available in the new space for a hot second. A naturally processed Colombian coffee with cherry, strawberry and rose notes (we’re told it’s like cherry Cola), the rare drop is available for takeaway, or for home brewing.

Recommended: