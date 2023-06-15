Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Padre Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Paddington
The outside of Padre Coffee in Paddington
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

The legendary Melbourne coffee roaster has opened up its first ever Sydney store

Legendary Melbourne coffee roaster Padre Coffee has made the move to the bright side, opening up its first ever Sydney concept store in Paddington’s Five Ways. Not sure what a concept store is? Basically, the new Padre Coffee space is a heaven for coffee lovers, with an espresso bar, self-serve taps for hot filter and cold brew, a retail section so you can shop Padre’s signature espresso blends and home-brewing equipment, and a whole section dedicated to learning and training – all under the one roof. Coffee geeks, drink your heart out.

Of course, all of this coffee drinking will be hungry work. Thankfully, Padre will be stocked up with tasty pastries and fresh bread from Staple Bread & Necessities; day-making Portuguese tarts from Tuga Pastries; and cookies from Cut Lunch Deli.

Head of Padre Coffee NSW Ben White says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to share the Padre Coffee vision and brand with Sydney coffee lovers. Our blends have garnered a strong following with online buyers across the city’s eastern suburbs and CBD, so we’re looking forward to now having a dedicated space for our coffee drinkers to enjoy their daily cup.”

The sleek and sunlit Paddington spot joins Padre Coffee’s two roasteries and five stores in Melbourne and Noosa. Inside, you’ll find chocolate-coloured floorboards and plenty of stools calling your name.

To celebrate the opening, Padre Coffee is slinging a limited-release, single origin coffee that’s only available in the new space for a hot second. A naturally processed Colombian coffee with cherry, strawberry and rose notes (we’re told it’s like cherry Cola), the rare drop is available for takeaway, or for home brewing. 

Recommended: 

Our guide to the best cafés in Sydney

These cool Airbnbs all look exactly like a Wes Anderson movie

A $20 million Monopoly theme park is coming to Australia

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
241A-241B Glenmore Road
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-3pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.