Pasture to plate is the name of the game at this relaxed all-day eatery

They say the grass is always greener on the other side and the Pasture of Balmoral team is testing the waters with the opening of a swish new restaurant and café in Kirribilli. Sharing the same DNA as its salty sister on the Northern Beaches, guests can expect a fresh ‘pasture to plate’ dining experience, with the added bonus of stunning Harbour Bridge views from the French-style balcony upstairs.

Pasture of Kirribilli’s rustic but stylish design nods to the area’s natural surroundings with its earthy textures, hues and greenery. But the food is the real reason that locals flock to the Pasture Group’s OG café in Balmoral. Seasonal staples like the matcha and mango crepe with lemon myrtle; mixed mushrooms on toast; and mango bruschetta with sliced prosciutto and buffalo mozzarella make an appearance on the Kirribilli breakfast menu.

However, the new outpost also introduces brioche French toast with espresso and Nutella butter; Pasture eggs Royale with smoked salmon, deep fried egg and saffron hollandaise on an English crumpet; and a hearty shakshuka with harissa crushed tomatoes and toasted Turkish bread. You can also grab old-school milkshakes, custom-made juices, Prana chai and Will and Co coffee.

This season’s best produce shines in Pasture of Kirribilli’s lunch and dinner menu featuring sustainable ingredients sourced directly from local producers and farmers. Take the blood orange kingfish ceviche with finger lime caviar; Australia black mussels with kaffir lime in coconut and leek chowder; king prawn linguine with pistachio cream; or gourmet Wagyu burger with house-made bacon jam and truffled aioli.

Sounds like we'll need to plan a visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

