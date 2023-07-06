Time Out says

Just like cheese, pasta, and ramen, yum cha is classified in the Gold Tier section of foods in our books. We reckon there are few greater pleasures in life than tucking into a delicious yum cha feast with your family on a Sunday with an ice-cold beer in hand.

In delicious news, the Crown’s luxe Cantonese restaurant Silks is now slinging all-you-can-eat yum cha for lunch. Sounds like a one-way ticket to yum town to us.

Silks’ yum cha menu features 30 dishes, including Southern rock lobster dumplings; barbecue Berkshire pork in rice rolls; deep fried prawn dumplings; and vegetarian fried rice with black truffle. Plus, prawn and chive dumplings; veg spring rolls; and wok-fried egg noodles with char siu, bean sprouts and garlic chives. Finish on a sweet note with mango pudding with sago; fresh seasonal fruit; and Portuguese egg tarts.

Kicking off on Monday, July 10, the all you can eat yum cha will cost $68 per person for Monday to Thursday lunches; and $98 per person for Friday to Sunday lunches. Think of it as brunch, lunch and dessert rolled into one (dumpling).

The offer is available from noon to 2.30pm, with one and a half hours dining time. Kids aged 4-12 eat for half price, and kinds under 4 eat for free. Find out more info here.

