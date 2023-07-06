Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Silks

  • Restaurants
  • Barangaroo
Yum cha at Silks
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

The Crowns’ luxe Cantonese restaurant is now slinging all-you-can-eat yum cha

Just like cheese, pasta, and ramen, yum cha is classified in the Gold Tier section of foods in our books. We reckon there are few greater pleasures in life than tucking into a delicious yum cha feast with your family on a Sunday with an ice-cold beer in hand.

In delicious news, the Crown’s luxe Cantonese restaurant Silks is now slinging all-you-can-eat yum cha for lunch. Sounds like a one-way ticket to yum town to us.

Silks’ yum cha menu features 30 dishes, including Southern rock lobster dumplings; barbecue Berkshire pork in rice rolls; deep fried prawn dumplings; and vegetarian fried rice with black truffle. Plus, prawn and chive dumplings; veg spring rolls; and wok-fried egg noodles with char siu, bean sprouts and garlic chives. Finish on a sweet note with mango pudding with sago; fresh seasonal fruit; and Portuguese egg tarts. 

Kicking off on Monday, July 10, the all you can eat yum cha will cost $68 per person for Monday to Thursday lunches; and $98 per person for Friday to Sunday lunches. Think of it as brunch, lunch and dessert rolled into one (dumpling).

The offer is available from noon to 2.30pm, with one and a half hours dining time. Kids aged 4-12 eat for half price, and kinds under 4 eat for free. Find out more info here.

Recommended:

Check out the finest Chinese restaurants in Sydney

Love yum cha? Here are the top ones in the Emerld City

Check out the dreamiest day spas in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Crown Sydney
Level 3/1 Barangaroo Ave
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun noon-2.30pm; Mon-Thu & Sun 6-9pm; Fri-Sat 5.30-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.