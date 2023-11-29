Time Out says

Sunday Seoul was the name of a popular Korean magazine that was in its heyday back in the 1970s. It’s also the name of a new Korean bar and restaurant in Sydney by a husband and wife duo, Jiyoung ‘Victoria’ and Andy Han. Together, they wanted to create a space with a retro feel that will transport punters straight to Seoul’s electric streets. And decked out with kitschy decor, antique furniture and printouts of the old mag, we’d say they’re channelling nostalgia in all the right ways.

And don’t worry about Sunday – if you’re keen on a cracking Korean feed and drink, we reckon you should come check out this spot any day of the week. As well as co-owner, Andy is the head chef at Sunday Seoul. One of his signature dishes is the spicy tomato mussel stew with squid in a tomato sauce – and you can add pasta for an Italian remix. Warm your soul with a gochujang-based soup with sliced beef and udon noodles; and try the minari pancake with dried shrimp. Made with the Korean herb, the pancake is golden and crisp with a rich umami flavour.

And it wouldn’t be a Korean joint without some damn good fried chicken. Order half or a whole chook, served with crunchy radish, and pair it with a Cass beer or shot of peach-flavoured soju (we'd go both). The booze menu at Sunday Seoul also features other Korean beers, Highballs, spirits and vino.

Found in a somewhat hidden location in Chatswood, Sunday Seoul isn’t the easiest place to find – but the journey is half the fun of going somewhere new, isn't it?

